Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Girona vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 21, 2024

Girona vs Sevilla prediction
Girona Girona
LaLiga Spain 21 jan 2024, 15:00 Girona - Sevilla
-
- : -
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Sevilla Sevilla
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish La Liga, Girona will host Sevilla. An outsider of the championship, who has not yet secured himself from the relegation zone, will come to visit the leader of the standings. The meeting will take place on January 21, 2024.

Girona

This week the team beat Rayo Vallecano in the Copa del Rey with a score of 3:1 and all the goals were scored in the first half. Stuani scored a double in that meeting.

Now Girona will have to play in the championship match against another team from Seville and the hosts are still considered the favorites of the confrontation.

Based on the results of 20 matches played, Girona is in first place in the standings and is one point ahead of Real Madrid, having a game more. In the last round, the team sensationally lost points with Almeria, the last place in the standings, playing to a goalless draw.

Sevilla

This team is in 17th place in the standings and is currently one point ahead of the relegation zone. The season is going simply badly for Sevilla, because they are losing points with the giants and not gaining important points with their competitors in the table.

In the last five matches of the national championship, Sevilla suffered four defeats and one victory, which indicates some decline in their play.

Personal meetings

In the last match of the Spanish championship, Girona prevailed 2:1 thanks to goals from Herrera and Garcia.

Prediction for the match Girona - Sevilla

I am confident that Girona will score more than once in this game. At the same time, it is unlikely that the home team will be able to keep their gates locked. I'll bet that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.65
