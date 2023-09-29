Girona vs Real prediction and betting tips on September 30, 2023

Prediction on game Win Real Madrid Odds: 1.96 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the eighth round of the Spanish Championship there will be a meeting between Girona and Real Madrid. Although few would have believed it before the start of the new season, it will be the key event of the tour.

"Girona"

It is this modest team that is currently the leader of the Spanish championship.

Some may say that Girona had too easy a calendar, but the team's performance is truly impressive. In seven rounds they achieved six victories and only lost points once, playing in a draw.

At the moment, they are leading the standings and are one point ahead of Real Madrid. Thus, the winner of this confrontation will secure first place, which means the opponents will approach the game very seriously.

"Real"

Last season's vice-champion started the new championship very confidently, but recently lost for the first time this season. The first defeat for “creamy” was inflicted by their fellow countrymen from “Atlético”.

In the last round, the royal club hosted Las Palmas and won a landslide victory with a score of 2:0. This triumph allowed us to bypass Barcelona.

Match prediction

Girona have won their last six matches while Real Madrid have won six of their last seven matches. “Girona” is the most productive team in the championship along with “Barcelona” - they have 18 goals scored.

Sooner or later, Girona must lose and the match against Real is the most opportune moment for this. Six wins in a row is a very bright streak even for Real, and doubly so for Zirina. I will bet on the guests to win at odds of 1.96.