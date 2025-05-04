Girona vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable lineups — May 5, 2025

Prediction on game Girona Win or Draw & Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.52 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On May 5, 2025, the Montivilli Stadium in Girona will host a crucial La Liga Round 34 clash between Girona and Mallorca. Here’s a combined bet tip offering solid chances for success.

Girona

After last season’s sensational triumph—clinching La Liga bronze and, for the first time in club history, sealing a Champions League berth—this campaign has brought Girona back down to earth. A natural regression and return to previous results seem inevitable given a host of factors.

First, the squad lost several key players, which inevitably impacted the quality of play. Second, the demands of competing on three fronts proved overwhelming. With five rounds left, Girona teeters on the brink of relegation from Spain’s top flight. The Catalans sit 17th, just three points clear of the drop zone. Under Míchel, Girona have gone 11 matches without a win, suffering seven defeats in that stretch.

Problems are evident on both ends of the pitch. Defensively, they have the league’s third-worst record: 52 goals conceded. In attack, there’s a lack of structure and sharpness, highlighted by 38-year-old veteran Cristhian Stuani remaining the team’s top scorer with just eight goals.

The season’s run-in promises to be extremely tough. Beyond Mallorca, Girona must still face Atlético, Real Sociedad, and Villarreal—all sides fighting for European places and showing far greater consistency. In these circumstances, survival in La Liga is a real challenge.

Mallorca

After finishing 15th last season, Mallorca are now mounting a genuine push for a European spot. The team is tied for eighth with Rayo Vallecano—a position that could potentially secure a place in the Conference League—and still have a game in hand. They trail seventh-placed Celta by just two points, keeping their Europa League hopes alive.

However, consistency remains elusive. Mallorca have collected just four points from their last five matches. Away form is especially troubling, with only one win from their last nine league games on the road. To make matters worse, their Copa del Rey campaign ended in shock fashion away at Pontevedra—a fourth-tier side.

Nevertheless, the remaining schedule looks manageable. Aside from a daunting trip to the Santiago Bernabéu to face Real Madrid, the other four fixtures—including this one against Girona—provide a genuine opportunity to end the season on a high and keep the European dream alive until the very end.

Probable lineups

Girona: Gazzaniga, Frances, Blind, Krejčí, Gutiérrez, Tsygankov, Herrera, Arthur Melo, Martin, Asprilla, Danjuma

Gazzaniga, Frances, Blind, Krejčí, Gutiérrez, Tsygankov, Herrera, Arthur Melo, Martin, Asprilla, Danjuma Mallorca: Greif, Maffeo, Valjent, Raíllo, Copete, Mojica, Sánchez, Samu Costa, Darder, Larin, Rodríguez

Match facts and H2H

Girona have struggled to keep clean sheets, conceding in each of their last 16 matches.

At home, Girona almost always find the net—failing to score in just one of their last nine at Montivilli.

The reverse fixture in Mallorca saw the hosts claim a 2-1 victory over Girona.

In the last six head-to-heads, both teams have scored in all but one encounter.

In Girona, Mallorca have only won once. The hosts have four victories, while two matches ended in a draw.

Prediction

Points are absolutely vital for Girona this season. Given the tough run-in, this home clash with Mallorca is one of the most favorable opportunities for the Catalans. Considering the current form of both sides, I believe Girona will at least avoid defeat. Additionally, with both teams showing attacking struggles, a high-scoring game seems unlikely. Our pick: 'Girona not to lose' and 'Total under 3.5 goals' at odds of 1.52.