Girona vs Almeria prediction and betting tips on October 22, 2023

Girona vs Almeria prediction
LaLiga Spain 22 oct 2023, 10:15 Girona - Almeria
Spain, Girona, Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
In the next round of the Spanish Championship there will be a meeting between Girona and Almeria. The home team remains in the top three, while the guests are in last place in the standings.

"Girona"

In the last championship, the team took 10th place and in the new campaign shows excellent results, although it is often in the group of teams fighting for survival.

After nine rounds they are in second place, behind only Real Madrid and ahead of Barcelona. They are two points behind the leaders and one point ahead of the Catalans.

Girona's performance in the new season is pleasing to the eye - the team scores a lot and concedes little, and before the match with Real they were the leaders of the standings.

There is no doubt that following the results of the championship, Girona will remain at the top of the standings and will represent their country in European competition in the new season.

“Almeria”

The guests, apparently, have not worked on their mistakes following the results of last season, in which they took 17th place and narrowly avoided relegation to the Segunda Division.

This season they are in last place and are behind their competitors.

In nine matches, the “red-whites” have scored only three points and are three points behind even their closest rivals. Their lead from the saving 17th line of the standings is already five points. The guests look hopeless.

Prediction for the match "Girona" - "Almeria"

Interestingly, Girona have won 7 of their last 8 matches. In general, the team plays very carefully, although they crush their opponents, especially on their own field. It seems to me that the guests, despite their position in the standings, will be able to put up a fight. I will bet on a total of less than 3.5 goals at odds of 1.61.

