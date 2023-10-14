Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.81 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the next round of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, Gibraltar will meet against Ireland. The game will take place on October 16, 2023. This confrontation does not affect the distribution of the first two places, but for the home team this is the last chance to rise from the bottom of the standings.

Gibraltar

This modest team is among the six teams that have not yet scored points in this qualifying round. They are bottom of the group, three points behind Ireland.

In the first match, the Gibraltar team lost to Ireland on its field with a score of 0:3. Surely, the dwarf team will want to take revenge, but whether they will be able to do this remains a question.

Ireland

Ireland only have three points, which they gained from beating Gibraltar in the first match. These three points remain the only ones for the Irish team so far.

Considering the composition of the team, most of whose players play in the English Championship and First League, it is difficult to compete even with the middle peasants of European football, not to mention the giants.

At the same time, even with this composition, beating Gibraltar should not be a problem for them.

Prediction for the match Gibraltar - Ireland

The home team has already conceded three goals each at home to France and Greece. On the other hand, the Irish have scored just five goals in five matches. Most likely, the victory of the guests will not be too confident. Firstly, they don’t need it, and secondly, Gibraltar doesn’t concede much in games with more equal opponents.

I propose to bet on the match total being less than 3.5 at odds of 1.81.