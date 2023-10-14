RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction and betting tips on October 16, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Gibraltar vs Ireland prediction
Gibraltar Gibraltar
European Championship 16 oct 2023, 14:45 Gibraltar - Ireland
-
- : -
International, Faro, Estadio Algarve
Ireland Ireland
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.81

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the next round of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship, Gibraltar will meet against Ireland. The game will take place on October 16, 2023. This confrontation does not affect the distribution of the first two places, but for the home team this is the last chance to rise from the bottom of the standings.

Gibraltar

This modest team is among the six teams that have not yet scored points in this qualifying round. They are bottom of the group, three points behind Ireland.

In the first match, the Gibraltar team lost to Ireland on its field with a score of 0:3. Surely, the dwarf team will want to take revenge, but whether they will be able to do this remains a question.

Ireland

Ireland only have three points, which they gained from beating Gibraltar in the first match. These three points remain the only ones for the Irish team so far.

Considering the composition of the team, most of whose players play in the English Championship and First League, it is difficult to compete even with the middle peasants of European football, not to mention the giants.

At the same time, even with this composition, beating Gibraltar should not be a problem for them.

Prediction for the match Gibraltar - Ireland

The home team has already conceded three goals each at home to France and Greece. On the other hand, the Irish have scored just five goals in five matches. Most likely, the victory of the guests will not be too confident. Firstly, they don’t need it, and secondly, Gibraltar doesn’t concede much in games with more equal opponents.

I propose to bet on the match total being less than 3.5 at odds of 1.81.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.81

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship Today, 09:00 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Northern Ireland Odds: 1.57 San Marino Recommended MelBet
Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship Today, 09:00 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Ukraine Odds: 1.8 North Macedonia Bet now MelBet
Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship Today, 12:00 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Slovenia Odds: 1.56 Finland Bet now MelBet
Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship Today, 12:00 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.58 Lithuania Recommended MelBet
Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 European Championship Today, 14:45 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Italy Odds: 1.99 Malta Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:40 How much did Ronaldo get? Player ratings for the Portugal – Slovakia match have been known Football news Yesterday, 16:57 UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Standindgs, Schedule and Results for Matchday 7 Football news Yesterday, 16:53 First qualification winners. France, Belgium and Portugal qualified for Euro 2024 Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Belgium triumphed over Austria, Lukebakio score brace Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Bayern is interested in a 35-year-old former Borussia player Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:24 He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal
Sport Predictions
Football Today Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023