In the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Ghazl El Mahalla will host Arab Contractors on their home turf. The match is set for Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 16:00 CET. Here’s our expert preview and prediction for this clash.

Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Match preview

Last season, Ghazl El Mahalla were set for relegation after finishing bottom of the table with just 23 points. However, with the league expanding to 21 teams—three more than the previous season—Ghazl earned a reprieve. This campaign, they’ve yet to lose, though they’ve only managed one win. Their first four matches all ended in goalless draws (0-0), but in the last round Ghazl El Mahalla thrashed El Ismaily 3-0. Seven points from five games have lifted the team to seventh place in the standings.

Arab Contractors, meanwhile, won Egypt’s second division last season, collecting 77 points from 38 rounds and finishing just one point ahead of their closest rival. But their return to the top flight has been brutal. They lost their opening match, followed by two more goalless draws, then suffered two straight defeats. Even more worrying, Arab Contractors have failed to score a single goal in five rounds. With just two points, they sit 19th in the table.

Key facts and head-to-head

Ghazl El Mahalla are unbeaten this season: four draws and one win.

Arab Contractors are still searching for their first win.

Arab Contractors have yet to score a goal this season.

Ghazl El Mahalla have not conceded a single goal so far.

In their most recent head-to-head, Arab Contractors routed Ghazl El Mahalla 3-0.

Probable lineups

Prediction

Both teams have started the season on different notes, but they share a tendency for low-scoring games and frequent draws. The best bet here is a draw, with odds of 2.7.