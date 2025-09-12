RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt Predictions Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run?

Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Will Ghazl extend their unbeaten run?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Ghazl Al Mahalla vs Al Mokawloon Al Arab prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/ghazlelmahallaofficial/
Ghazl Al Mahalla
Ghazl Al Mahalla Ghazl Al Mahalla Schedule Ghazl Al Mahalla News Ghazl Al Mahalla Transfers
Premier League Egypt Premier League Egypt Table Premier League Egypt Fixtures Premier League Egypt Predictions
13 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Mokawloon Al Arab
Al Mokawloon Al Arab Al Mokawloon Al Arab Schedule Al Mokawloon Al Arab Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 2.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the sixth round of the Egyptian Premier League, Ghazl El Mahalla will host Arab Contractors on their home turf. The match is set for Saturday, September 13, kicking off at 16:00 CET. Here’s our expert preview and prediction for this clash.

Ghazl El Mahalla vs Arab Contractors: Match preview

Last season, Ghazl El Mahalla were set for relegation after finishing bottom of the table with just 23 points. However, with the league expanding to 21 teams—three more than the previous season—Ghazl earned a reprieve. This campaign, they’ve yet to lose, though they’ve only managed one win. Their first four matches all ended in goalless draws (0-0), but in the last round Ghazl El Mahalla thrashed El Ismaily 3-0. Seven points from five games have lifted the team to seventh place in the standings.

Arab Contractors, meanwhile, won Egypt’s second division last season, collecting 77 points from 38 rounds and finishing just one point ahead of their closest rival. But their return to the top flight has been brutal. They lost their opening match, followed by two more goalless draws, then suffered two straight defeats. Even more worrying, Arab Contractors have failed to score a single goal in five rounds. With just two points, they sit 19th in the table.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Ghazl El Mahalla are unbeaten this season: four draws and one win.
  • Arab Contractors are still searching for their first win.
  • Arab Contractors have yet to score a goal this season.
  • Ghazl El Mahalla have not conceded a single goal so far.
  • In their most recent head-to-head, Arab Contractors routed Ghazl El Mahalla 3-0.

Probable lineups

  • Arab Contractors: Blex, Eva, Hto, Abdul, Grow, El Shimi, Madjli, Henstrza, Atif, Nizza, Mental

Prediction

Both teams have started the season on different notes, but they share a tendency for low-scoring games and frequent draws. The best bet here is a draw, with odds of 2.7.

Prediction on game Draw
Odds: 2.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Greece vs Turkey prediction EuroBasket Today, 14:00 Greece vs Turkey. Prediction and bet for the match on September 12, 2025 Greece Odds: 1.78 Turkey Recommended Melbet
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 07:30 Arsenal - Nottingham Forest prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Arsenal Odds: 1.6 Nottingham Forest Bet now Mostbet
Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Union Berlin vs Hoffenheim: Will anyone claim a second win of the season? Union Berlin Odds: 1.7 Hoffenheim Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs VfB Stuttgart prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Freiburg vs Stuttgart prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.67 VfB Stuttgart Recommended 1xBet
Wolfsburg vs FC Koln prediction Bundesliga Germany 13 sep 2025, 09:30 Wolfsburg vs Cologne prediction, H2H, and probable lineups – 13 September 2025 Wolfsburg Odds: 1.6 FC Koln Bet now 1xBet
Fulham vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Fulham vs Leeds prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Fulham Odds: 2 Leeds Bet now 1xBet
Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction English Premier League 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Newcastle vs Wolverhampton prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 13 September 2025 Newcastle Odds: 1.81 Wolverhampton Recommended Melbet
Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna FC prediction Premier League Egypt 13 sep 2025, 10:00 Haras El Hodoud vs El Gouna: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Haras El Hodoud Odds: 1.54 El Gouna FC Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13.09.2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.65 Real Madrid Bet now 1xBet
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain 13 sep 2025, 10:15 Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 13, 2025 Real Sociedad Odds: 1.64 Real Madrid Recommended Mostbet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak? Juventus Odds: 1.45 Inter Bet now Melbet
Juventus vs Inter prediction Serie A Italy 13 sep 2025, 12:00 Juventus vs Inter prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 13 September 2025 Juventus Odds: 1.85 Inter Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores