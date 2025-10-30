Prediction on game Win Bechem United Odds: 1.97 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Bechem United will host Nation FC in the Ghana Premier League round eight at the Bechem Park. Both teams match each other's energy with one victory in their last four matches. Nevertheless, Bechem United have been unbeaten in their previous four games against Nation FC. Can the home team continue their unbeaten run here?

Bechem United Form Analysis

Bechem United suffered a 2-0 loss in their last match against Karela, extending their winless run to six in their last seven games since the start of the new season. The Hunters have failed to score in five of their last six games, and things do not look as if they have sorted the offensive woes. However, Bechem United have been outstanding when they play at home; they have been unbeaten in their last seven home games, extending into last season. They sit 14th in the league standings with 5 points from 7 matches, scoring 4 goals and conceding 7.

Nation FC Form Analysis

Nation FC secured a 3-2 lead over Eleven Wonders in their last outing, ending a five-game winless streak. In their last match, Emmanuel Annor scored twice in the 17th and 24th minutes to put Nation FC ahead before they conceded just before half-time. Samuel Kuffour was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 50th minute, but Emmanuel Annor sealed the match by scoring a hat trick in the 56th minute. However, Nation FC have been out of form when they play away, they have lost all their last five away games. They sit 12th in the league standings with 8 points from 7 games, scoring 6 goals and conceding 8.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Bechem United have not lost a match against the Nation FC in their history.

Bechem United have been unbeaten in their last five home games.

Bechem United managed only one win in their last seven competitive games.

Nations FC have managed only one win from their last six games.

Nation FC have lost all their last five away games.

Prediction

Bechem United will secure an easy win in this game, as they have shown their dominance in the head-to-head series. Interestingly, they have not lost a game against Nation FC. Not only that, Bechem United have been unbeaten in their last five home games compared to Nation FC, who have lost their last five away games. Therefore, my prediction: Home team to win at 1.97 odds.