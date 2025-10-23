Prediction on game Win Heart of Lions Odds: 1.61 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Friday, Heart of Lions will take on Holy Stars at the Kpandu Stadium in the opening fixture of matchday seven of the Ghana Premier League. Both sides are eager to snap their winless runs, but the home team heads into the clash as the bookmakers’ favorites.

Hearts of Lions Form Analysis

Heart of Lions will head to this weekend's contest with a run of three matches without a win. Their only defeat of the season came last weekend, which was a 3–1 loss to Bibiani Gold Stars, with the result bringing an end to their five-match unbeaten run that included three wins and two draws. Despite the recent setback, the Lions have been formidable at home this season, winning all three of their matches at the Kpandu Stadium by a single-goal margin and maintaining a perfect defensive record without conceding on their own turf.

Holy Stars Form Analysis

Holy Stars have had a rough start to the Premier League season and are still looking for their first win. They’ve lost their last two games, conceding twice in each of their previous three matches, and haven’t picked up a victory in their last five, drawing the other two. Their most recent outing ended in a 2–0 defeat to Swedru All Blacks at the Swedru Stadium, where their goalkeeper was sent off in the second half. It was another frustrating performance in front of the goal, as they managed just one shot on target. After six matchdays, Holy Stars are yet to find the back of the net, underlining their struggles in attack this season.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Hearts of Lions have only suffered one defeat since the start of the new campaign.

Holy Stars are yet to win a game this campaign

Holy Stars has conceded two goals in each of their last three matches.

Heart of Lions have won each of their home games this season.

Holy Stars have lost each of their last three away games by 2-0.

Prediction

Heart of Lions have been solid on home turf this season, winning all their matches at the Kpandu Stadium. In contrast, Holy Stars have struggled away from home, losing every game on the road. Based on the current form, my prediction is a home win for Heart of Lions.