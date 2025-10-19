ES ES FR FR
Ghana Premier Football League: Bibiani Gold Stars FC vs Heart of Lions Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Bibiani Gold Stars Bibiani Gold Stars
Premier League Ghana (Round 6) 20 oct 2025, 11:00
- : -
Ghana,
Heart of Lions Heart of Lions
Bibiani Gold Stars are set to host Hearts of Oak at Bibiani Dun's Park for round 6 of the Ghana Premier Football League on Monday, 20th October 2025. The hosts have lost each of their last two matches, while the visiting team are unbeaten since the start of the campaign.

Bibiani Gold Stars Form Analysis

Bibiani Gold Star are currently struggling with form in the new campaign, as they have now lost each of their last two league matches. The last time out, the Golden Boys fell to a heavy three-goal defeat against Vision at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex, with all three goals coming in the second half of the game. The result highlights their ongoing struggles in front of goal this season, with just two goals scored so far in the Premier League. At home, their form has been inconsistent, recording one win and one defeat.

Heart of Lions Form Analysis

Heart of Lions have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, as they have remained undefeated since the start of the new campaign, winning three games in a row and drawing twice. The Giants Killers were held to a goalless draw for the second time in a row against Hearts of Oak away from their home soil. The away team have avoided defeat in each of their league games this campaign, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their last two games. A win in this match will take them back to the summit of the league standings, as they are only two points behind Medema.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Heart of Lions are undefeated since the start of the new campaign

  • Bibiani Gold Stars have conceded five goals in their last two league matches

  • Heart of Lions have kept four clean sheets since the start of the new campaign.

  • Bibiani Gold Stars hold an unbeaten record against Heat of Lions in all competitions.

Prediction

Bibiani Gold Stars FC have suffered back-to-back defeats without finding the net, highlighting their recent struggles in attack. With the visiting team currently on a five-match unbeaten run, I think they will take confidence and get a win or a draw.

