Getafe vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on January 16, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Getafe vs Sevilla prediction
Getafe Getafe
Copa del Rey Spain Today, 14:00 Getafe - Sevilla
Finished
1 : 3
Spain,
Sevilla Sevilla
Jaime Mata
23’
8’
Sergio Ramos
48’ 55’
Isaac Romero
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.95

Getafe and Sevilla will compete in the battle for reaching the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. Both teams are not having the most successful season and winning the Spanish Cup could be their salvation. The meeting will take place on January 16, 2024.

Getafe

In the last round of the cup, this modest team beat Espanyol, which represents the country's second strongest division. The meeting ended in victory with a score of 1:0, and Milla scored the only goal.

In the Spanish Championship, Getafe looks quite balanced and is currently in 10th place in the standings. In the last five matches, the team achieved two wins and two defeats.

Getafe has a solid lead over the relegation zone, but so far the team is hardly ready to fight to get into the European Cup zone.

Sevilla

For guests, this season was definitely the worst in the last few years. Sevilla is losing to everyone in the championship and is currently in 17th place and only one point ahead of the relegation zone. In the last round of the championship, Sevilla played at home against division newcomer Alaves and lost with a score of 2:3.

In their last five matches, Sevilla have won only once and lost four times. The team has serious problems and so far they have not been resolved.

History of the confrontation

In their last head-to-head meeting, Sevilla lost at home with a score of 0:3 and now they will try to take revenge.

Prediction for the match Getafe - Sevilla

Sevilla no longer looks like a formidable opponent, although Getafe cannot be called such. Rather, they are teams of approximately the same class, but so far with different playing forms. I'll bet that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.95

