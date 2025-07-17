RU RU ES ES FR FR
Getafe vs Preston preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025

Getafe vs Preston preview, H2H and probable lineups – July 18, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Getafe vs Preston prediction Photo: https://x.com/GetafeCF/Author unknownn
Getafe
Today, 13:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Prediction
On July 18, 2025, a friendly match will take place featuring Spanish side Getafe and English club Preston. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ attacking potential and a possible bet on goals in this encounter.

Getafe

Getafe endured a rather turbulent season. The team fought for survival in La Liga right up until the final rounds, ultimately finishing just two points clear of the relegation zone. The end of their campaign was especially tough—of their last eight matches, they managed to win only one, losing the rest. In the Copa del Rey, Getafe reached the quarterfinals, where they met Atletico Madrid and suffered a heavy 0-5 defeat.

Now, the squad is gearing up for the new season and will play four friendlies before the La Liga campaign kicks off. The first will be against Preston, followed by matches with Spanish clubs Real Oviedo, Elche, and Valladolid.

Preston

Preston found themselves in a similar battle, fighting to avoid relegation from the Championship. The end of their season was particularly rough—they went nine consecutive matches without a win. It’s worth noting, however, that despite these struggles, Preston reached the FA Cup quarterfinals, where they lost to Aston Villa 0-3.

The team has already started its preseason preparations, playing three friendlies—two against weaker opposition, Bamber Bridge and Chorley, where they recorded one win and one defeat. They also faced Liverpool, suffering a 1-3 loss. Next up for Preston are two more friendlies, against Getafe and Bolton, before the Championship and EFL Cup campaigns begin.

Probable lineups

  • Getafe: Soria, Duarte, González, Alderete, Rico, Sánchez, Arambarri, Djené, Uche, Álex Sáncris, Mayoral.
  • Preston: Iversen, Storey, Gibson, Hughes, Whiteman, Sancho, Thordarson, McCann, Small, Keane, Osmajic.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Getafe have lost 7 of their last 8 matches.
  • Preston have failed to win in 11 of their last 12 matches.
  • The teams have already met in a friendly back in 2022, when Getafe claimed a 2-1 victory.

Getafe vs Preston match prediction

Both teams are still in preseason mode—Preston have looked inconsistent in their warm-up games and haven’t yet hit their stride, while Getafe are playing their first game since the end of La Liga. With both sides’ form still unclear, we can expect a straightforward, low-key friendly without many goals. My pick for this match: under 3 total goals at odds of 1.46.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
