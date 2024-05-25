Getafe vs Mallorca prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.71 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

In the last round of La Liga their meeting will be held by Getafe - Mallorca. Prediction for the match of these rivals made by Dailysports experts.

Getafe

This season, Getafe could do better, although the club avoided the fight for survival, which is also important. The team is 12th in the standings, the position may change slightly, depending on the results of the final round.

In the last round the club lost away to direct competitor Alaves with a score of 0:1, worrying the fact that this defeat was the fourth consecutive defeat, in these lost meetings, Getafe did not even once managed to score. It would be nice to interrupt the unpleasant series at the end of the season, and to please with a victory their audience.

Mallorca

“Islanders” made their fans a little nervous, but still retained their place in the elite. Mallorca is 17th in the championship, the gap from the relegation zone is 4 points. In the last round the team at home owned a significant advantage against the outsider Almeria, but failed to win - 2:2.

The series without defeat has already reached three matches, during this period managed to score 5 points. Weak performance in the Primera can be explained by the bet on the Spanish Cup, which almost played, as Mallorca reached the final, where they lost to Athletic from Bilbao only in a penalty shootout.

Interesting facts about the match and history of personal meetings

The first-round clash ended in a zero draw, Mallorca had a slight advantage, but did not convert it into goals.

Getafe has not won at home for four matches in a row, gaining only a point during this period.

Mallorca are unbeaten away in eight consecutive meetings.

Getafe vs Mallorca Prediction

In such a confrontation, bookmakers give a minimal advantage to the hosts, Getafe goes higher and plays at home, but the form raises questions. Such a match we can not recommend to watch, as the field will be two boring teams. A bet on a total of less than 2.5 goals looks logical.