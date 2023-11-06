Getafe vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on November 6, 2023

RU RU NG NG
Getafe vs Cadiz prediction
Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain Yesterday, 15:00 Getafe - Cadiz
Finished
1 : 0
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum
Cadiz Cadiz
Borja Mayoral
76’
The match between the Getafe and Cadiz teams, which will take place on November 6, is a meeting of the 12th round of the Spanish Championship. The game will start at 23:00 Moscow time. In this match, Getafe will host Cadiz. Topics that will be discussed before the game include predictions, bets, odds and team statistics.

"Getafe"

The home team is the team with the most draws this season, as they have 6 draws. More than half of their scores came from these results. They rarely win, the club has only two victories. They are currently in 13th place with 12 points. In October they drew with Celta (2:2), Betis (1:1) and Mallorca (0:0).

The team is struggling with injuries to Mauro Arambarri and Enes Unal, one of last season's top scorers.

"Cadiz"

The situation with Cadiz's results is even worse. They played 4 matches in October, of which they lost three. They managed to score points in the match with Sevilla, which ended with a score of 2:2. However, after the first half they were leading 2:1. They also forecasted and betted defeats from Atlético Madrid with a score of 2:3, from Girona 0:1 and from Valencia 0:2. In Example they have already had 7 matches in a row without a win, 4 of which ended in defeat. They are in 15th place in the standings with 10 points.

Match forecast

The odds for Getafe and Cadiz to win are 1.96 and 4.60, respectively. You can bet on a draw with odds of 3.20. Both teams are not in good shape and rarely win. However, Getafe may have the advantage thanks to their home form, which has seen them unbeaten so far this season.

