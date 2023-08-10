RU RU
Main Predictions Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023

Getafe vs Barcelona predictions and betting tips on August 13, 2023

Getafe Getafe
LaLiga Spain 13 aug 2023, 15:30 Getafe - Barcelona
-
- : -
Spain, Getafe, Coliseum Alfonso Perez
Barcelona Barcelona
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.81

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 13, Coliseum Alfonso Perez (Getafe) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Getafe will compete with Barcelona. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Getafe


The club, being under the rule of Pepe Bordalás, was considered not just a strong middle peasant – the coach, having accepted the team in the Segunda, brought it to the peak in the play-offs of the Europa League. Still, the cooperation dried up, and the mentor left the club in 2021. That happened in order, as it turned out, to return to the height of the previous temporada, but with the task of saving “the Blues” from the relegation. He succeeded, although everyone had to worry until the very end. “The Sub-Madridians” eventually got 42 points and finished in the 15th place, but it is reasonable to mention that relegated Valladolid had only 2 points less. Obviously, it was necessary to add in the game, but there was only enough money for Choco Lozano, the striker, who had scored only one goal in Cadiz in the previous season, so far. The club bought out the contracts of those who had been previously rented – Portu and Alderete; it also rented, with an eye to the place of the main goalkeeper, Daniel Fuzato from Ibiza. To be honest, the higher mentioned facts are not particularly impressive.

Barcelona


The team returned to the 1st place of the Primera in the previous season. Moreover, Xavi had managed to win the Super Cup in the battle against Real Madrid before. Although, there were failures – in the European competition (the team did not overcome the Champions League group for the second time in a row) and in the Copa del Rey (the home defeat in the return semi-final made by “the Meringues”). That must be taken into account in the combination with the showdown around the possible bribing of judges and chronic financial problems, exacerbated by the work on the stadium. The management is trying to equalize the budget, saying goodbye to “the Senators” – Alba and Busquets (moreover, Umtiti, Nico Gonzalez, Collado, Trinkau and other players left the club). As a result, it turned out to sign a powerful reinforcement for free, as free agents – Gundogan and Iñigo Martínez, and Romeu returned to the team for only 5 million. The future of Dembélé is under question, but everyone has already become accustomed to Ousmane.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Only 1 goal has been scored in the previous 3 matches. As a result, there were recorded a minimal victory of Barcelona and 2 goalless draws.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not doubt the victory of “the Culers”. Nevertheless, it is reasonable to support their other prediction – the final “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.81).

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.81

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Nice Odds: 1.6 Lille Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Burnley Odds: 1.73 Manchester City Bet now MelBet
Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Ligue 1 France Today, 15:00 Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Nice Odds: 2.07 Lille Bet now MelBet
Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Premier League England Today, 15:00 Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Burnley Odds: 2.05 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 Sevilla Odds: 1.98 Valencia Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:20 Legendary Eden Hazard received offers from three clubs Football news Today, 13:57 Borussia Mönchengladbach staged a scoring extravaganza in the German Cup match Football news Today, 12:52 Real Madrid enter the fight for the star of the national team of Morocco Football news Today, 07:00 Another Liverpool star travels to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 06:00 Courtois spoke about his serious injury Football news Today, 05:00 Tottenham allowed Kane to leave: new details Football news Today, 04:00 Marcelo received a serious disqualification for a terrible foul on an opponent Football news Today, 03:00 Ex-star of Shakhtar got a job in Turkey Football news Today, 01:55 Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia bought one of the leaders of Roma Football news Today, 01:35 Talented rookie "Real" will miss a month and a half due to a knee injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Nice vs Lille 11 August 2023 Football Today Prediction for Burnley vs Man City 11 August 2023 Football Today Nice vs Lille predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Manchester City predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Sevilla vs Valencia 11 August 2023 Football Today Sevilla vs Valencia predictions and betting tips on August 11, 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs West Ham United 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Prediction for Brighton vs Luton Town 12 August 2023 Football 12 aug 2023 Everton vs Fulham predictions and betting tips on August 12, 2023