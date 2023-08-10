Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.81 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 13, Coliseum Alfonso Perez (Getafe) will host the match of the 1st round of the La Liga, in which Getafe will compete with Barcelona. The battle will start at 21:30 CET.

Getafe



The club, being under the rule of Pepe Bordalás, was considered not just a strong middle peasant – the coach, having accepted the team in the Segunda, brought it to the peak in the play-offs of the Europa League. Still, the cooperation dried up, and the mentor left the club in 2021. That happened in order, as it turned out, to return to the height of the previous temporada, but with the task of saving “the Blues” from the relegation. He succeeded, although everyone had to worry until the very end. “The Sub-Madridians” eventually got 42 points and finished in the 15th place, but it is reasonable to mention that relegated Valladolid had only 2 points less. Obviously, it was necessary to add in the game, but there was only enough money for Choco Lozano, the striker, who had scored only one goal in Cadiz in the previous season, so far. The club bought out the contracts of those who had been previously rented – Portu and Alderete; it also rented, with an eye to the place of the main goalkeeper, Daniel Fuzato from Ibiza. To be honest, the higher mentioned facts are not particularly impressive.

Barcelona



The team returned to the 1st place of the Primera in the previous season. Moreover, Xavi had managed to win the Super Cup in the battle against Real Madrid before. Although, there were failures – in the European competition (the team did not overcome the Champions League group for the second time in a row) and in the Copa del Rey (the home defeat in the return semi-final made by “the Meringues”). That must be taken into account in the combination with the showdown around the possible bribing of judges and chronic financial problems, exacerbated by the work on the stadium. The management is trying to equalize the budget, saying goodbye to “the Senators” – Alba and Busquets (moreover, Umtiti, Nico Gonzalez, Collado, Trinkau and other players left the club). As a result, it turned out to sign a powerful reinforcement for free, as free agents – Gundogan and Iñigo Martínez, and Romeu returned to the team for only 5 million. The future of Dembélé is under question, but everyone has already become accustomed to Ousmane.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Only 1 goal has been scored in the previous 3 matches. As a result, there were recorded a minimal victory of Barcelona and 2 goalless draws.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not doubt the victory of "the Culers". Nevertheless, it is reasonable to support their other prediction – the final "total: under 2.5".


