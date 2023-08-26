Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 28, Coliseum Alfonso Perez (Getafe) will host the match of the 3rd round of the La Liga, in which Getafe will compete with Alaves. The battle will start at 19:30 CET.

Getafe



The club reunited with Pepe Bordalás during the previous season. It was the specialist who was able not only to raise the “Blues” from the Segunda – he played with them in the play-offs of the Champions League. The new-old mentor began by winning the fight for survival in the spring. It goes without saying that this time the club would like to gradually add in the game. Still, the results hint at the fact that, most likely, it will again have to fight to maintain the so-called “registration”. However, the team could have started even worse, but Getafe, as in the best traditions, built the defence in such a way that, albeit overstepping the boundaries of permitted rigidity, took a 0-0 draw in the battle against Barcelona in the starting round. That success may have taken too much strength and, as a result, the team was simply defeated with a 3-0 score, albeit by a rather strong opponent, Girona, a week later.

Alaves



The team was forced to spend the previous season in the Segunda. Still, it turned out not to stay there, even if the current coach, Luis Garcia Plaza, finished only in the 4th position there – the specialist snatched a “ticket” to the La Liga only due to the victory in the play-offs, moreover, that happened due to a penalty kick, which was scored in the last minute of the game. To be honest, the prospects for the project in the Primera, even taking into account all the attempts to strengthen the composition, were rather bleak. And “the Babazorros” started, not in vain, with a defeat, albeit a minimal one, on the field of Cadiz in the starting round. On August 21, Sevilla came to visit and the opponent was beaten with a “shooting” 4-3 score. Rioja (he scored the 1st goal and made 2 assists) and Quique Garcia (the player made a “double” and it is reasonable to mention that he had scored the same number of goals for the entire previous championship in Osasuna) became the heroes of the match.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Taking into account 6 previous head-to-head matches, the opponents have strictly played a draw. For instance, February of the previous calendar year brought a 2-2 result.

Predictions



Bookmakers consider Getafe, which will play at the home arena, to be the favourite of the following battle. One way or another, it won’t be very boring – we are waiting for “total: over 1.5” (odd: 1.72).

