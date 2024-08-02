RU RU
Dailysports Predictions Germany vs USA prediction and betting tips - August 4, 2024

Germany vs USA prediction and betting tips - August 4, 2024

Germany vs USA prediction Photo: livesport/ Author unknownn
Germany Germany
Women's Olympic Basketball Tournament 04 aug 2024, 11:15 Germany - USA
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
USA USA
Prediction on game W1(+25)
Odds: 1.54

In the women's Olympic basketball tournament, Germany will face the USA on Sunday, August 4. The game is scheduled to start at 17:15 Central European Time. The prediction for this match is provided by experts from Dailysports.

Germany

The German women's team has been making progress in recent years but still struggles against top teams. However, in their debut Olympic appearance, they have already surprised many.

The Germans secured a spot in the quarterfinals by winning their first two games. While the victory over Japan did not cause much of a stir, the win against the powerful Belgians was truly sensational.

USA

The USA has shown impressive results in the group stage, confidently defeating their opponents. Their play is characterized by a high tempo, excellent defense, and strong team cohesion.

In the first game, the Americans left no chance for Japan and then comfortably beat Belgium. In the final match of the group stage, the USA and Germany will compete for the top spot in the group.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head Encounters

  • Germany has lost only one of their last ten matches.
  • The Americans are on a six-game winning streak.
  • The teams met before the Olympics, with the Americans achieving a convincing 84-57 victory.

Germany vs USA Prediction

The USA team stands out for its squad depth and ability to maintain a high level of play throughout the match. I predict a victory for the USA with a handicap of +25 points.

Prediction on game W1(+25)
Odds: 1.54

