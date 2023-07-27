RU RU
Gent vs Kortrijk predictions and betting tips on July 30, 2023

Gent Gent
Pro League Belgium 30 july 2023, 10:00 Gent - Kortrijk
-
- : -
Belgium, Ghent, Ghelamco Arena
Kortrijk Kortrijk
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
On July 30, Ghelamco Arena (Gent) will host the match of the 1st round of the Jupiler Pro League, in which Gent will compete with Kortrijk. The battle will start at 16:00 CET.

Gent


The club has made good progress in recent years. The only championship in its history was taken in 2015 and seven years after that the fourth Belgian Cup was won. The last mentioned trophy was simultaneous with a kind of misfire in the Jupiler Pro League – then “the Buffalos” finished the draw only in the 5th position, which was repeated in the next draw, however, in parallel reaching the quarter-finals of the Conference League – the Belgian team took a draw in the battle against the future victor, West Ham, there, but then it was defeated in London. A new season began in the same tournament – Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s wards hosted Zilina on July 27. It goes without saying that, playing at the inner arena, the team cannot help but keep in mind the upcoming trip to Slovakia, to the decisive return match.

Kortrijk


The team was founded at the very beginning of the previous century. Still, it didn’t really achieve anything for all the time – it succeeded only once, having reached the final of the cup of the country in 2012, which resulted in the defeat in the decisive match. Vincent Tan, an eccentric Thai billionaire who also controls Cardiff FC, became the majority shareholder three years later. Being under his rule, the club is staying in the top division of Belgium, but with modest results. For instance, the previous season brought the 13th position. On the other hand, there was no threat of the relegation into the second division of the country, and, it seems, some more significant tasks are not set a priori there. Moreover, there appeared a new mentor, Edward Steele, a 32-year-old specialist who had previously worked at Charleroi and Eupen, in the summer. The squad was also actively shuffled, but there is no guarantee that it became stronger after that. Watanabe, the main defender, for instance, has moved to Gent.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


“The Buffalos” were able to win both matches in the previous season.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that there will be an easy victory for the hosts. Still, Gent is busy in the qualifiers of the European arena, so, it’s better to use the option of “total: under 3.0” (odd: 1.82).

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
