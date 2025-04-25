RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Pro League Belgium Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

Gent vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups — April 27, 2025

Gent Gent
Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 07:30 Gent - Anderlecht
Belgium, Ghent, Planet Group Arena
Anderlecht Anderlecht
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.55

Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122
22Bet 4.30
Bet now

Within the Belgian Jupiler League, a clash between Gent and Anderlecht will take place. The match is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, with kickoff at 13:30 Central European Time. I suggest betting on the match's goal-scoring potential.

Match preview

After the main part of the Jupiler League competition, Gent looks catastrophic. The team still has a chance for the final fourth place, which grants the right to play in the Conference League, but it's hard to believe.

Gent lost their last two matches with the same score of 0-5. In the championship group, they managed to score only one goal in five matches, while conceding a whopping 17.

Anderlecht hasn't been performing well lately either, but they are considered favorites for the fourth spot, which they currently hold. Fans have already given up on title dreams as the team lags behind Club Brugge, Union, and Genk.

After a draw with Antwerp, the "Purple and Whites" thrashed Gent at home and are now preparing for a rematch away. Defending their current position should be an achievable task for the team.

Match facts

  • Gent hasn't won at home for two months.
  • Anderlecht has lost three consecutive away games with a total score of 0-6.
  • Gent averages 1 goal per game at home, while Anderlecht averages 0.6 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

  • Gent: Vandenberghe, Mitrovic, Watanabe, Torunarigha, Araujo, Da Silva, Samoise, Delorge-Knieper, Omgba, Ito, Gudjohnsen.
  • Anderlecht: Coosemans, Ndiaye, Simic, Hey, Maamar, Dendoncker, Verschaeren, Edozie, Huerta, Hazard, Dolberg.

H2H

Anderlecht has not won at Gent's ground since 2016.

Prediction

Gent will certainly try to avenge their heavy defeat in the previous game, so a high-scoring match can be expected. In my opinion, a good option would be to bet on both teams to score.

