Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Genoa vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 19, 2025

Genoa vs Parma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 19, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Genoa vs Parma Calcio 1913 prediction Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images
Genoa Genoa
Serie A Italy (Round 7) 19 oct 2025, 09:00
- : -
Italy, Genoa, Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Parma Calcio 1913 Parma Calcio 1913
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 19, 2025, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, the 7th round of Serie A will see Genoa take on Parma.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Genoa have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.
  • Parma have picked up 2 victories in their last 5 outings.
  • Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Genoa — 3 wins, Draw — 1, Parma — 1 win.
  • Genoa have conceded 9 goals in their last 6 Serie A matches.
  • Parma have let in 7 goals over their last 6 Serie A fixtures.

Match preview:

Both teams come into this clash with different moods but the same goal: to stay clear of the relegation zone and collect much-needed points. Genoa have endured a rocky start to the season, often losing points in the dying moments, and now desperately need a win in front of their home fans. Parma, recently back in the top flight, have shown more stability but still struggle with finishing chances and defensive reliability.
A tense, low-scoring encounter is on the cards. xG models rate both sides almost equally, suggesting the outcome could hinge on small details: a set piece, a defensive lapse, or a moment of brilliance from a team leader. Genoa will rely on their high-energy home performance, while Parma will opt for a cautious approach and look to strike on the counter.
Last season, the "Griffins" had the upper hand in direct meetings, but Parma have proven they can go toe-to-toe with favorites and exploit their weaknesses. All signs point to a tight, hard-fought battle where every mistake could prove costly.

Probable lineups:

  • Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Masini, Ellertsson, Malinovskyi, Vitinha, Ekhator.
  • Parma: Suzuki, Prato, Circati, Ndiaye, Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Lovik, Cutrone, Pellegrino.

Match prediction:

I expect a scrappy, cautious contest with a rather slow tempo. Both teams have struggled in attack, especially Parma, and may prioritize defensive solidity. That's why a bet on "over 1.5 total goals" looks justified: we’re likely to see at least two goals, but probably not more than three.

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
