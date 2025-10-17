Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On October 19, 2025, at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium in Genoa, the 7th round of Serie A will see Genoa take on Parma.

See also: Lyon W vs St. Pölten W prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 15, 2025

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Genoa have won just 1 of their last 5 matches.

Parma have picked up 2 victories in their last 5 outings.

Head-to-head in the last 5 meetings: Genoa — 3 wins, Draw — 1, Parma — 1 win.

Genoa have conceded 9 goals in their last 6 Serie A matches.

Parma have let in 7 goals over their last 6 Serie A fixtures.

Match preview:

Both teams come into this clash with different moods but the same goal: to stay clear of the relegation zone and collect much-needed points. Genoa have endured a rocky start to the season, often losing points in the dying moments, and now desperately need a win in front of their home fans. Parma, recently back in the top flight, have shown more stability but still struggle with finishing chances and defensive reliability.

A tense, low-scoring encounter is on the cards. xG models rate both sides almost equally, suggesting the outcome could hinge on small details: a set piece, a defensive lapse, or a moment of brilliance from a team leader. Genoa will rely on their high-energy home performance, while Parma will opt for a cautious approach and look to strike on the counter.

Last season, the "Griffins" had the upper hand in direct meetings, but Parma have proven they can go toe-to-toe with favorites and exploit their weaknesses. All signs point to a tight, hard-fought battle where every mistake could prove costly.

Probable lineups:

Genoa: Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Masini, Ellertsson, Malinovskyi, Vitinha, Ekhator.

Leali, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Vasquez, Martin, Frendrup, Masini, Ellertsson, Malinovskyi, Vitinha, Ekhator. Parma: Suzuki, Prato, Circati, Ndiaye, Britschgi, Bernabe, Keita, Sorensen, Lovik, Cutrone, Pellegrino.

Match prediction:

I expect a scrappy, cautious contest with a rather slow tempo. Both teams have struggled in attack, especially Parma, and may prioritize defensive solidity. That's why a bet on "over 1.5 total goals" looks justified: we’re likely to see at least two goals, but probably not more than three.