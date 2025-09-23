Prediction on game Win Genoa Odds: 1.53 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 25, 2025, the Coppa Italia round of 32 will feature a clash between Genoa and Empoli. Kickoff is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the best bet for this intriguing matchup.

Genoa

Genoa heads into this cup tie amid a tough run of four games without a win. The season started on a sour note for the team: after a confident 3-0 Coppa Italia victory over Vicenza Virtus, Genoa have yet to taste victory in Serie A, managing just two draws and suffering two defeats. In their latest league outing, Genoa fell 1-2 away to Bologna. Home form has also been disappointing so far — they were held to a 0-0 draw by Lecce and lost 0-1 to Juventus.

Last season, Genoa crashed out of the Coppa Italia at this very stage, losing to Sampdoria in the round of 32. However, Genoa have shown consistency at home when facing Empoli: they are unbeaten in their last eight head-to-heads at home, winning three and drawing five.

Empoli

Empoli are competing in Serie B this season after relegation from the top flight last year. Despite that disappointment, last season was highlighted by a Coppa Italia semi-final run, where Empoli lost 1-2 to future champions Bologna. Their start to the current campaign has been shaky: in the Coppa Italia, they drew against Reggiana and advanced only via penalties. In the league, Empoli have managed just one win in their opening four matches, failing to win any of the last three — suffering two defeats and one draw. The most painful setback was a 0-4 away loss to Pescara.

Head-to-head encounters with Genoa have also been a struggle: since 2015, Empoli have failed to beat Genoa in 11 consecutive matches.

Probable lineups

Genoa: Leali, Martin, Vasquez, Norton-Cuffy, Marcandalli, Frendrup, Masini, Vitinha, Malinovskyi, Ellertsson, Colombo.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Genoa have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.

Three of Genoa’s last four matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Empoli have not won 8 of their last 9 matches.

Empoli have lost 5 of their last 6 away games.

Genoa are unbeaten in their last 10 head-to-head encounters.

Four of the last five head-to-head games ended with under 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 6 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Genoa vs Empoli match prediction

Both teams have had a stuttering start to their respective league campaigns and are still searching for consistency. Genoa, however, have a clear upper hand in recent head-to-heads with Empoli and will be highly motivated to secure their first home win of the season and build some momentum. Expect a confident display from the hosts in this tie. My pick for this match: Genoa to win at odds of 1.53.