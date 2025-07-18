RU RU ES ES FR FR
Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025

Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction, H2H and betting tips for July 19, 2025

Genk vs Rayo Vallecano prediction Photo: https://x.com/KRCGenkofficial
19 july 2025, 12:30
- : -
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
Genk and Rayo Vallecano are set to face off in a friendly match. The clash is scheduled for Saturday, July 19, at 18:30 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this encounter.

Genk vs Rayo Vallecano: match preview

Genk finished third in the Belgian Jupiler League last season and are now preparing for the UEFA Europa League qualification matches. As a result, the team kicked off their preseason earlier than usual. So far, they have played two friendlies: they crushed Endracht Termien 4-0 and edged out Sittard 1-0. After the match against Rayo Vallecano, Genk will launch their new Belgian league campaign, with Club Brugge as their first opponent on July 27. Genk's start to the season promises to be packed: domestic league action, European qualifiers, and several more friendlies.

Rayo Vallecano are also gearing up for qualification matches as they aim to secure a spot in the UEFA Conference League. However, their preseason preparations began later, making this clash with Genk their first friendly of the summer. The Spanish side will play three more friendlies afterwards. On August 10, Rayo will meet Sunderland, followed by their La Liga opener against Girona on August 15.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Genk have won their last four matches.
  • Rayo Vallecano are unbeaten in their previous five games.
  • These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Rayo Vallecano are just starting their preseason and this will be their first friendly. Genk, on the other hand, are nearing the end of their preseason preparations. With better match fitness and momentum, the Belgian side look like the favorites here, so my bet is on Genk to win.

