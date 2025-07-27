RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025

Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Genk vs Eupen prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Genk
Genk Genk Schedule Genk News Genk Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
28 july 2025, 05:00
- : -
International,
Eupen
Eupen Eupen Schedule Eupen Transfers
Review H2H Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

The friendly between Genk and Eupen will take place on Monday afternoon at Genk’s training camp pitch in Marienfeld. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Genk finished last season on a high, topping the regular season standings, but failed to capitalize on that advantage in the playoffs. Thorsten Fink’s side looked sharp in preseason (two wins over Eendracht and Fortuna and a draw with Rayo Vallecano) and were aiming for a positive start. However, in Sunday’s opening fixture, the "Buffalos" fell to Club Brugge, extending their winless streak against this opponent to five games.

Despite posting a solid average of 1.7 goals per game last season, Genk’s defense struggled to cope with Brugge’s relentless wing play. Genk battled to the end but again failed to unlock the hosts’ defense, with their lone goal serving as mere consolation in a 1-2 defeat.

Eupen, representing the Challenger Pro League—Belgium’s second tier—failed to spring any surprises last season, finishing 10th overall. They ended up a hefty 19 points outside the top five. On the bright side, the team did show progress, having finished 16th the previous season.

Moreover, Eupen finished strong, securing three wins in their final five fixtures. In preseason, under Bosnian coach Mersad Selimbegovic, they played three friendlies and frankly disappointed. Toothless defeats to Eintracht Trier (0-3) and Antwerp (0-2), plus a draw with Bonner (1-1), suggest the side is still searching for its rhythm.

Probable lineups

  • Genk: Vandevoordt – Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Ditu – Heynen, Sattlberger – Steuckers, Karetsas, Sor – Oh Hyeon-gyu
  • Eupen: Rufus – Van Genechten, Paeshoyse, Gorenc, Plastun – Deom, Keita – Caliskan, Oguns, Charles-Cook – Eyike

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In their last five meetings, Genk have beaten Eupen three times, suffering one defeat in August 2023
  • The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five encounters
  • Both teams to score landed in three out of five matches

Prediction

There’s a clear favorite here, but it’s worth noting that Genk played an away league match at Club Brugge just on Sunday evening. It’s likely the "Buffalos" won’t field their strongest lineup against Eupen. The optimal play here looks to be "over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.6
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
River Plate vs San Lorenzo prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs San Lorenzo: will River keep their winning streak alive? River Plate Odds: 1.68 San Lorenzo Recommended Melbet
Flamengo vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.69 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 08:00 Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Zanzibar Odds: 1.64 Nigeria Bet now Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Recommended Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Recommended Mostbet
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction Champions League 29 july 2025, 14:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 1.76 Hamrun Spartans Bet now 1xBet
Pachuca vs San Diego FC prediction Leagues Cup 29 july 2025, 23:00 Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.5 San Diego FC Bet now 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs RFS prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:00 Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.68 RFS Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs KF Shkendija prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.66 KF Shkendija Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Huracan 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Huracan
0
Boca Juniors
0
43’
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
San Lorenzo
-
19:30
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Today, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Today, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Today, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores