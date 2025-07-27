Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The friendly between Genk and Eupen will take place on Monday afternoon at Genk’s training camp pitch in Marienfeld. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash with an attractive odds offer.

Match preview

Genk finished last season on a high, topping the regular season standings, but failed to capitalize on that advantage in the playoffs. Thorsten Fink’s side looked sharp in preseason (two wins over Eendracht and Fortuna and a draw with Rayo Vallecano) and were aiming for a positive start. However, in Sunday’s opening fixture, the "Buffalos" fell to Club Brugge, extending their winless streak against this opponent to five games.

Despite posting a solid average of 1.7 goals per game last season, Genk’s defense struggled to cope with Brugge’s relentless wing play. Genk battled to the end but again failed to unlock the hosts’ defense, with their lone goal serving as mere consolation in a 1-2 defeat.

Eupen, representing the Challenger Pro League—Belgium’s second tier—failed to spring any surprises last season, finishing 10th overall. They ended up a hefty 19 points outside the top five. On the bright side, the team did show progress, having finished 16th the previous season.

Moreover, Eupen finished strong, securing three wins in their final five fixtures. In preseason, under Bosnian coach Mersad Selimbegovic, they played three friendlies and frankly disappointed. Toothless defeats to Eintracht Trier (0-3) and Antwerp (0-2), plus a draw with Bonner (1-1), suggest the side is still searching for its rhythm.

Probable lineups

Genk : Vandevoordt – Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Ditu – Heynen, Sattlberger – Steuckers, Karetsas, Sor – Oh Hyeon-gyu

: Vandevoordt – Ouahdi, Sadick, Smets, Ditu – Heynen, Sattlberger – Steuckers, Karetsas, Sor – Oh Hyeon-gyu Eupen: Rufus – Van Genechten, Paeshoyse, Gorenc, Plastun – Deom, Keita – Caliskan, Oguns, Charles-Cook – Eyike

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five meetings, Genk have beaten Eupen three times, suffering one defeat in August 2023

The "over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in three of the last five encounters

Both teams to score landed in three out of five matches

Prediction

There’s a clear favorite here, but it’s worth noting that Genk played an away league match at Club Brugge just on Sunday evening. It’s likely the "Buffalos" won’t field their strongest lineup against Eupen. The optimal play here looks to be "over 2.5 goals" at odds of 1.60.