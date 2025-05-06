Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 9, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On May 9, 2025, as part of the 35th round of the Turkish Super Lig, Gaziantep will host Alanyaspor at their home stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at a bet on the total number of goals in this clash.

Gaziantep

Gaziantep approaches this match after suffering three consecutive league defeats. The club currently sits 12th in the table with 42 points. Their cushion above the relegation zone is eight points, providing some breathing room, but the team can’t afford to relax just yet. In the last round, Gaziantep lost away to Rizespor 0-2. Previously, the team was beaten at home by Fenerbahce 1-3, and before that, fell 1-2 away to Basaksehir.

It’s important to note that Gaziantep look much more confident on their own turf. In their last five home fixtures, they’ve claimed three wins and suffered two defeats. Overall, the club ranks fifth in the league for home results. In 16 home matches, Gaziantep have picked up 10 wins, three draws, and three losses.

Alanyaspor

Alanyaspor are 15th in the standings with 35 points, only one point clear of the relegation zone. The team is stuck in a prolonged slump: over their last nine matches in all competitions, they’ve managed just one win. In the previous round, Alanyaspor drew 1-1 with Kayserispor, after losing 4-3 to Trabzonspor. Away from home, Alanyaspor have failed to win any of their last six matches, losing five of them.

However, in head-to-head encounters with Gaziantep, Alanyaspor have shown a clear advantage. In the last six meetings, they’ve won five times and lost just once. Interestingly, five of those six matches ended 3-0 — four times in favor of Alanyaspor and once for Gaziantep.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Gaziantep have lost 4 of their last 6 matches.

Gaziantep have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

3 of Gaziantep’s last 4 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Alanyaspor have failed to win 8 of their last 9 matches.

Alanyaspor have lost 5 of their last 6 away games.

4 of Alanyaspor’s last 4 away matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

Alanyaspor have won 5 of the last 6 head-to-head games.

In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings between these teams, the total was over 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Gaziantep: Dioudis, Guler, Viana, Bakata, Kozlowski, Tasdemir, Ndiaye, Maxim, Okereke, Sorescu, Dervişoğlu.

Dioudis, Guler, Viana, Bakata, Kozlowski, Tasdemir, Ndiaye, Maxim, Okereke, Sorescu, Dervişoğlu. Alanyaspor: Taskiran, Aliti, Balkovec, Lima, Hadergjonaj, Janvier, Richard, Ozdemir, Cordova, Vilhena, Sporar.

Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor match prediction

Both teams come into this game in less-than-ideal form, particularly defensively. Gaziantep concede regularly, but are more aggressive and productive at home. Alanyaspor struggle badly on the road, but can put up a fight against any opponent. The stats speak for themselves: most recent matches for both sides have finished with over 2.5 goals, including their head-to-heads — 5 out of 6 ended that way. All signs point to a high-scoring encounter. My pick for this match is over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.71.