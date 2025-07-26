Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.75 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

The friendly clash between Gaziantep and Alanyaspor is set for Monday at the Gaziantep Arena. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, seeing solid value for success.

Match preview

The "Red-Blacks" endured a tough campaign last season, battling to avoid relegation and ultimately finishing only 14th. Over 36 matches, Gaziantep collected 45 points, keeping themselves eight clear of the drop zone. Their most recent win came in mid-April, a 2-1 home victory over Hatayspor.

Since then, in their seven Turkish Super Lig fixtures, the Red-Blacks suffered four defeats and managed just three draws. Preseason hasn’t brought much improvement so far: in their first friendly ahead of the new campaign, Gaziantep lost at home to Kayserispor (2-3), once again exposing defensive frailties and a lack of creative depth.

Against this backdrop of inconsistency, Alanyaspor appear more cohesive. True, 12th place isn’t exactly inspiring, but the end of their season was relatively lively: three wins in the final five rounds enabled João Pereira’s side to finish just above Gaziantep, thanks to a better head-to-head record. The team showed character at crucial moments, fueling cautious optimism for the new campaign.

Alanyaspor’s summer friendlies also reflected a pragmatic approach: a goalless draw with Araz and a confident 2-0 win over Erzurumspor suggest the team is working on balance. Their defense looks more reliable than their rivals’, and while their attack isn’t dazzling, it’s certainly effective enough.

Likely lineups

Gaziantep : Bagci, Artan, M'Bakaga, Husic, Gunes, Ozcicek, Soyalp, Sorescu, Maxim, Dervişoğlu, Boateng

: Bagci, Artan, M'Bakaga, Husic, Gunes, Ozcicek, Soyalp, Sorescu, Maxim, Dervişoğlu, Boateng Alanyaspor: Karagez, Yavuz, Aliti, Balkovec, Keskin, Makuta, Janvier, Ozdemir, Usluoglu, Vilhena, Karaca

Match facts and head-to-head

Alanyaspor came out on top in both meetings last season

In the last five head-to-heads, Alanyaspor have four wins and just one defeat

Four of the last five encounters between these teams ended 3-0

Prediction

Based on the end of last season and the early preseason friendlies, Alanyaspor look the stronger side. The smart play here is "Alanyaspor to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.75.