Dailysports Predictions Football J. League Japan Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 29, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
Gamba Osaka vs Kyoto Sanga FC prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Gamba Osaka Gamba Osaka
J. League Japan 29 apr 2025, 02:00 Gamba Osaka - Kyoto Sanga FC
-
- : -
Japan, Osaka, Panasonic Stadium Suita
Kyoto Sanga FC Kyoto Sanga FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches in the 13th round of the Japanese Championship will be played on Tuesday at the Panasonic Stadium, where Gamba Osaka will host Kyoto. I offer a bet on the outcome of this confrontation with a good coefficient.

Match Preview

The "Black and Blue" fought for the top spots in the J-League last season and ultimately finished fourth in the standings, six points behind the leader Kobe. However, in the new Japanese Championship, the team is not impressive and is currently in 14th place in the standings.

In 12 matches, the team has only scored 14 points, with four wins and six losses. The club is only three points away from the relegation zone. In the last round, Gamba Osaka played an away match against FC Tokyo and was defeated with a crushing score of 0-3. In five home matches, the "Black and Blue" have secured three wins and suffered two losses.

In contrast, Kyoto finished only 14th in the last season, but the team was nine points clear of the relegation zone. However, Kyoto has started the new championship excellently and is currently in first place in the table. Kashima is two points behind, but they have a game in hand.

Overall, in the last five matches, Kyoto has lost only once with four wins. In particular, in the last round, the club hosted Yokohama and defeated the opponent 2-1. However, the opponent looked slightly better, as indicated by the xG statistic of 0.48 – 0.84. In seven away matches, Kyoto has lost twice with four victories.

Probable Lineups

  • Gamba Osaka: Ichimori, Kurokawa, Fukuoka, Nakatani, Handa, Suzuki, Mito, Yamashita, Matsuta, Alano, Jebali
  • Kyoto: Ota, Sato, Suzuki, Miyamoto, Sugai, Fukuoka, Hirato, Kawasaki, Matsuda, Papagayo, Hara

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

  • Last season, the teams drew twice – 0-0 at Gamba Osaka's field and 2-2 in the return match
  • The "Both Teams to Score" bet won in two out of five matches
  • The "Total Over 2.5" bet won in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers favor the home team, offering odds of 2.33 for Gamba's victory. We believe that Kyoto has every chance to take points away, and our bet is "Kyoto will not lose" with a coefficient of 1.62.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
