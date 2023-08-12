RU RU
Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023

On August 15, Rams Park (Istanbul) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Galatasaray will compete with Olimpia Ljubljana. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Galatasaray


The club has begun defending the title just before this match – the Turkish Süper Lig has already started. It is also reasonable to mention that the transfers were in no hurry to be realised in Istanbul. Icardi’s contract, whose goals in many ways allowed the team to regain the gold medals so confidently, was bought out only at the end of July. Zaha and Bakambu were signed up a little earlier, while Kerem Demirbay came from Bayer in this calendar year. Nevertheless, “the Blood and Golds” are still confidently qualifying due to their class. It turned out to be more difficult in the confrontation with Žalgiris: at first, there was a fighting 2-2 draw in Vilnius and only the home battle, due to the goal of Mertens, gave an opportunity to knock out the Lithuanian opponent. Speaking about the Slovenian rival, the team managed to defeat it and that game was not without the ball scored by Dries again. Although, that was Aktürkoğlu who became the hero – he scored and made an assist in the very end, which helped to reach the final 3-0 result.

Olimpia Ljubljana


The team, after Slovenia became independent and formed its own championship, was able to establish dominance, which resulted in 4 championships in a row, in 1992-1995. Then Maribor and the company threw off the opponent from the top. Suffice it to say that no new such titles had been won until 2016. As for the recent seasons, including in the spring, the project from the capital “pulled” out to the 1st place only three times. Thus, it returned to the Champions League qualification. There, at first, Joao Henriques’ wards were able to pleasantly surprise – having overcome Latvian Valmiera (a 2-1 score in each match), they also succeeded in the battle against such a strong opponent as Ludogorets (a 1-1 draw in Razgrad and a 2-1 victory at the home arena, where the decisive goal was scored in the 92nd minute of the game). Still, nothing special happened in Istanbul.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


There have not been any official battles prior to this confrontation. They only played a friendly match in 2012, which brought a 1-1 draw.

Predictions


Bookmakers have no doubt that the Turkish grandee will win again. It is not a fact that there will be one more rout, but it is reasonable to bet on Galatasaray with “a -1 goal handicap” (odd: 1.71).

Steven Perez
