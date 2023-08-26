Prediction on game Win Galatasaray Odds: 1.6 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

On August 29, Rams Park (Istanbul) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Galatasaray will compete with Molde. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Galatasaray



The club regained the league title in the previous season. On the one hand, that was hardly a sensation, after all, the 1st place was taken by the national record holder in all inner titles and the only one representative of Turkey, which had taken the European trophy. On the other hand, Okan Buruk headed the team, in which he had played, after a humiliating anti-record in the form of the 13th place in 2023 – as a result, the mentor got the Süper Lig gold ahead of schedule. Having achieved the higher mentioned success, a pretty good line-up was enlarged by Dervişoğlu and Angeliño, Bakambu and Zaha, Demirbay and Tete, and even Ziyech has recently joined the club, moreover, there are intensive negotiations with Sergio Ramos. Nevertheless, the team was able, having taken the victories in the confrontations with Žalgiris (although it started only with a 2-2 draw in Vilnius) and Olimpia, to win in Norway even without him. This time, the team just needs not to lose.

Molde



The team is trying to save the season through the European competition. It is already clear that it will not be possible to repeat the victory of the previous season in the form of another title in the Eliteserien – nowadays, having played 19 matches, the club is 10 points behind the leaders, Bodø/Glimt and Viking. That is why it’s not a surprise that Erling Moe’s wards focused on the Champions League in the summer, especially since a lot worked out in the qualification. It is noteworthy that the Scandinavian team lost in the first matches of both previous rounds: to HJK (0-1) and to KI Klaksvik (1-2), but those failures were compensated by the 2-0 victories in the second leg. This time, there also happened a minimal defeat, 2-3, but it was issued not on the away field, but at the home arena. Moreover, Fredrik Midtsjø scored a goal in the battle against fellow countrymen in the 93rd minute of the game. Thus, “MFK” needs only an away win.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



On August 23, the opponents played against each other for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not believe that the Scandinavian club will turn the tide of the confrontation with the Turkish giant.


