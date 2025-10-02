RU RU ES ES FR FR
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 4, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Galatasaray vs Besiktas prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Super Lig Turkey (Round 8) 04 oct 2025, 13:00
- : -
Turkiye, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Besiktas Besiktas
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Galatasaray
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the marquee clashes of Turkish Super Lig matchday 8 takes place this Saturday at Rams Park in Istanbul, where Galatasaray will host Besiktas. Let’s break down the best bet for this derby, which, as tradition dictates, promises high drama and plenty of excitement.

Match preview

Okan Buruk’s men head into the derby riding a wave of confidence. Galatasaray have been flawless in the Super Lig so far, collecting the maximum points from their opening seven matches, and stunned Liverpool midweek in the Champions League with a 1-0 victory. The “Lions” look formidable up front: 17 goals scored and just two conceded since the start of the season make them the team to beat in the league.

Special attention should be paid to Victor Osimhen, who netted the winning goal in Europe and is in scintillating form. The team also displays disciplined defending, allowing them to control games even against strong opposition. At home, Galatasaray have been especially consistent, and this coming fixture is a real opportunity to cement their place at the top.

The “Black Eagles” have had a patchy start to the campaign: four wins and two defeats from six games leave them fifth in the table. However, Sergen Yalcin’s side have found some momentum, winning their last two matches, and will be looking to snatch points from the league leaders. Rafa Silva stands out in attack, having scored five goals in six matches and posing the main threat going forward.

However, injuries could take their toll on the visitors. Several first-team regulars are sidelined, including Svensson, Ndidi, and Ucan. Despite these setbacks, Besiktas aren’t daunted by high-profile opponents, as evidenced by their March win over Galatasaray. That said, Galatasaray have held the upper hand in recent head-to-heads.

Probable lineups

  • Galatasaray: Cakir, Kakobs, Badakci, Sanchez, Singo, Gundogan, Torreira, Lemina, Akgun, Osimhen, Yilmaz
  • Besiktas: Gunok, Jurasek, Sazdagi, Topcu, Diallo, Kokcu, Uysal, Toure, R. Silva, Cerny, J. Silva

Match facts and head-to-head

  • At least three goals have been scored in nine of the last ten head-to-head meetings between these sides.
  • Galatasaray have won all seven of their Turkish Super Lig matches this season.
  • Besiktas defeated Galatasaray 2-1 in their most recent encounter in March 2025.

Prediction

Galatasaray look stronger both on paper and in current form, and home advantage makes them clear favorites. Besiktas could pose problems with their attacking firepower, but injuries reduce their chances of pulling off an upset. Expect a tense derby with goals at both ends, but the hosts should be closer to victory.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores