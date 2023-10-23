Galatasaray vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

As part of the third round of the Champions League, a match between Galatasaray and Bayern will take place. The Turkish and German clubs will meet on the field on October 24.

Galatasaray

After two matches, the Turkish champion scored four points in the standings, which can be considered a very great success.

In the first round of the group stage, they drew with Copenhagen (2:2), after which they achieved a sensational victory over Manchester United (3:2).

The Istanbul team is ready to make every effort to take points in the upcoming home match against Bayern. If this happens, they will become a real contender for reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Bayern

The German champion did not surprise anyone with his form and continues to act as a clear favorite in the group. In the previous two matches they achieved two victories, although they did not look so confident in terms of the score.

First, they beat English Manchester United at home (4:3), after which the Germans defeated Copenhagen away (2:1). The Munich team is determined to continue its winning streak against the Turkish champions. If they win this match, they will almost now decide the issue of reaching the playoffs.

Statistics and forecast for the match

In history, the teams played each other only once, in 1972 at the stage of the 1/16 finals of the Champions Cup, and then the Munich team were able to advance further (1:1, 6:0).

Galatasaray are still unbeaten in the 2023/2024 season with 14 wins and 3 draws, while Bayern are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

It seems to me that both teams will score in this match, which you can bet on with odds of 1.60.