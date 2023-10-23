RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Galatasaray vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Galatasaray vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Galatasaray vs Bayern Munich prediction
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Champions League 24 oct 2023, 12:45 Galatasaray - Bayern Munich
-
- : -
International, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Bayern Munich Bayern Munich
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

As part of the third round of the Champions League, a match between Galatasaray and Bayern will take place. The Turkish and German clubs will meet on the field on October 24.

Galatasaray

After two matches, the Turkish champion scored four points in the standings, which can be considered a very great success.

In the first round of the group stage, they drew with Copenhagen (2:2), after which they achieved a sensational victory over Manchester United (3:2).

The Istanbul team is ready to make every effort to take points in the upcoming home match against Bayern. If this happens, they will become a real contender for reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Bayern

The German champion did not surprise anyone with his form and continues to act as a clear favorite in the group. In the previous two matches they achieved two victories, although they did not look so confident in terms of the score.

First, they beat English Manchester United at home (4:3), after which the Germans defeated Copenhagen away (2:1). The Munich team is determined to continue its winning streak against the Turkish champions. If they win this match, they will almost now decide the issue of reaching the playoffs.

Statistics and forecast for the match

In history, the teams played each other only once, in 1972 at the stage of the 1/16 finals of the Champions Cup, and then the Munich team were able to advance further (1:1, 6:0).

Galatasaray are still unbeaten in the 2023/2024 season with 14 wins and 3 draws, while Bayern are unbeaten in their last 11 matches.

It seems to me that both teams will score in this match, which you can bet on with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Udinese vs Lecce prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Udinese Odds: 1.7 Lecce Recommended MelBet
Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fatih Karagumruk Odds: 1.57 Adana Demirspor Bet now MelBet
Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction Super Lig Turkey Today, 13:00 Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Trabzonspor Odds: 1.63 Alanyaspor Bet now MelBet
Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Fiorentina Odds: 2.17 Empoli Recommended MelBet
Tottenham vs Fulham prediction Premier League England Today, 15:00 Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Tottenham Odds: 1.63 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:47 In Greece, the match remained incomplete due to the presence of an ignited pyrotechnic device Football news Today, 10:25 Italian Serie A 2023-24: standings, matches, and results of the ninth round Football news Today, 09:35 How well do you know Lionel Messi's career? QUIZ! Football news Today, 08:43 Real Madrid responded to rumors about Modric's departure Football news Today, 08:09 Xavi told how he decided to play 17-year-old Guia on the field Football news Today, 07:51 Inter Miami coach finds himself at the center of a scandal Football news Today, 07:20 Alejandro Gomez spoke about his positive doping test Football news Today, 06:04 17-year-old footballer Guia gained unprecedented fame after scoring for Barcelona Football news Today, 05:27 Arsenal respond to hate war over women's team photo Tennis news Today, 04:33 Girl of the day. Former top 40 tennis player quit the sport and opened an account on OnlyFans
Sport Predictions
Football Today Udinese vs Lecce prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fatih Karagumruk vs Adana Demirspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Trabzonspor vs Alanyaspor prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Fiorentina vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Tottenham vs Fulham prediction and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football Today Valencia vs Cadiz predictios and betting tips on October 23, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Galatasaray vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Inter vs Salzburg prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Norwich vs Middlesbrough prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023 Football 24 oct 2023 Manchester United vs Copenhagen prediction and betting tips on October 24, 2023