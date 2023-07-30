Prediction on game W2(+2.5) Odds: 1.76 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 2, Rams Park (Istanbul) will host the second leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League Qualification, in which Galatasaray will compete with Žalgiris Vilnius. The battle will start at 20:30 CET.

Galatasaray



The club made an impressive breakthrough in the previous season. It not only managed to “push off” from the bottom in the form of the 13th place in the previous draw of the local Süper Lig, but it was “the Blood and Golds” that became the new champion of the country, taking the 23rd such title, which became a new national record. Still, the new season hasn’t even begun in Turkey and the trip to Lithuania has become the first official match after the pause. Moreover, the transfers began, if not counting rented Angeliño, to be processed only the day before. As a result, Bakambu and Zaha, who had already moved to Istanbul, did not go to the Baltic. The same can be said about the top scorer of the previous season, Icardi, whose contract for some reason was in no hurry to buy from PSG, although the Argentine footballer clearly was not needed for it. Isn’t it the reason why the team missed the chance to decide everything already on the away field – that battle resulted in a 2-2 draw.

Žalgiris Vilnius



The team mostly dominates in Lithuanian football. Still, it is reasonable to mention that Panevėžys is holding the 1st place right now, and it looks quite solid there. It is possible that the traditional favourite is distracted by participation in the Champions League qualification now. There, the Lithuanian club, not without difficulty, coped with modest Struga in the previous round. A goalless draw at the home arena was followed by the possibility for the opponent to open the score in the 75th minute of the game in North Macedonia, and then it heroically and not without luck (an own goal was the decisive one) got a strong-willed 2-1 victory. Speaking about the match with the Turkish rival, “the Green and Whites” said the last word. Still, this time the team limited itself to “pulling” out a draw at the home arena. The hero, Kazlauskas, who achieved a 2-2 score, received the second yellow card after the celebration.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



“The Balts” will come to Galatasaray for the first time.

Predictions



