Future vs Al-Masry prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Sunday evening in Cairo, where the local Future will host Al-Masry. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

Future

The "Reds" currently occupy a mid-table position, though recent performances indicate that the team is facing challenges. Presently, the "Reds" are in 9th place in the Egyptian Premier League standings. In 22 matches, Future has secured only 7 wins, with 10 draws and 5 losses.

Ali Maher's team is ten points clear of the relegation zone, while they are six points shy of third place. In their last league match, Future drew 1-1 away against Zamalek. It is worth noting that Future has frequently drawn their recent games, with three draws, one win, and one loss in their last five matches.

Al-Masry

The "Green Eagles" should likely focus on securing a top-three finish this season, as catching the leader, Pyramids, will be exceedingly difficult. The team currently holds second place in the standings. After 23 matches, Al-Masry has accumulated 38 points, which is 12 points less than the Premier League leader.

Ahead of the match against Future, Ehab Galal's team comes off a goalless home draw against ENPPI. Prior to this, the "Green Eagles" suffered two defeats to the National Bank of Egypt (2-5) and Pyramids (0-1). Away from home, Al-Masry has achieved five wins and three losses in 11 matches.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

In the first round, Al-Masry lost their home match to Future 1-2.

Only one of the last five matches saw the bet on "Total over 2.5" play out.

The last two matches at Future's ground ended in 1-1 draws.

Future vs Al-Masry Prediction

The visitors are slight favorites according to the bookmakers, who give Al-Masry a win at odds of 2.57. We believe that Al-Masry has a better chance of victory. Our bet is "Al-Masry to win with a handicap (0)" at odds of 1.73.