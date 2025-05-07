RU RU ES ES FR FR
Fulham vs Everton prediction: Should we expect a goal fest from these teams?

Fulham vs Everton prediction: Should we expect a goal fest from these teams?

Kenley Ward
Fulham vs Everton prediction x.com/FulhamFC
Fulham Fulham
English Premier League 10 may 2025, 10:00 Fulham - Everton
-
- : -
England, London, Craven Cottage
Everton Everton
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, May 10, in Matchday 36 of the English Premier League, Fulham will host Everton at home. Kick-off is at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my take on the goal total for this clash.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history

  • Fulham have won 3 of their last 5 home matches.
  • Everton have won just 1 of their last 5 away games.
  • Everton have scored only 2 goals in their previous 3 matches.
  • In matchweek 9 this season, Fulham and Everton drew 1-1.

Match preview

As the season nears its end, Fulham have unexpectedly found themselves in the hunt for a European spot. With three games to go, Marco Silva’s side sit 11th on 51 points, but they’re just two points behind eighth place. If Crystal Palace don’t win the FA Cup final against Man City, that eighth spot would secure a Conference League berth.

Fulham’s lack of consistency in the run-in has kept them from climbing higher. In the previous round, they lost 0-1 to Aston Villa, having earlier beaten Southampton (2-1) but lost to Chelsea (1-2) after conceding a late winner. Over their last five fixtures, Fulham have picked up just six points.

For Everton, this season is essentially over. The Toffees are 13th with 39 points, long safe from relegation and with no realistic hope of pushing for more. That’s a solid outcome, considering when David Moyes replaced Sean Dyche, Everton were just two points clear of the drop zone.

Last time out, Everton were expected to take all three points against Ipswich, already relegated to the Championship. But despite leading 2-0, Moyes’ men were held to a 2-2 draw. Before that, Everton lost to Chelsea (0-1) and Manchester City (0-2), but did edge Nottingham Forest (1-0).

Probable lineups

  • Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Sessegnon, Wilson, Iwobi; Jimenez
  • Everton: Pickford; Patterson, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; McNeil, Ndiaye, Alcaraz; Beto

Fulham vs Everton prediction

Everton usually set up defensively in most matches, and Fulham aren’t in their best form right now, so I’m not expecting a goal-fest from this fixture. My pick: under 2.5 total goals.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
