Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7?

Fulham vs Everton: can Fulham close in on the Premier League top 7?

Miguel Solomons
In Matchweek 37 of the English Premier League, Fulham hosts Everton on Saturday, May 10, at 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this showdown.

Fulham vs Everton: match facts and head-to-head

  • Fulham have lost three of their last four matches.
  • Everton are winless in three straight games: two defeats and a draw.
  • Fulham haven’t managed a clean sheet in their last seven matches.
  • Everton have the fourth-worst attack in the Premier League — just 36 goals scored.
  • Everton have won 16% of their matches to nil this season, while Fulham have done so in 10% of games.
  • Everton have lost 30% of their matches without scoring, compared to Fulham’s 15%.
  • In 85% of their league matches, Fulham have scored 1.5 goals or more.
  • The first meeting between these sides ended in a 1-1 draw. In their last five encounters, they’ve drawn twice, with Fulham winning the other three.

Fulham vs Everton: match preview

Fulham are enjoying a solid season and still have a shot at European qualification. The Londoners have picked up 51 points from 31 Premier League games and sit 11th in the table. They’re just two points adrift of eighth place, and depending on results elsewhere, even that position could secure a place in Europe. Fulham will be pushing hard to snatch eighth spot. However, their recent form has dipped, with three defeats in their last four outings.

Everton changed head coach earlier in 2025, with David Moyes returning to the helm. He managed to steady the ship and haul the Toffees away from the foot of the table. Everton then went on a nine-match unbeaten run. More recently, their results have been mixed: in their last five games, they’ve claimed two wins, two draws, and suffered one defeat. They currently have 39 points from 35 matches. Everton are now mathematically safe, as their 17-point cushion over the relegation zone with three rounds to play guarantees Premier League survival.

Probable line-ups

  • Fulham: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Lukic, Berge; Smith Rowe, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi; Jimenez
  • Everton: Pickford; Young, O’Brien, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; McNeil, Gueye, Garner, Doucouré, Ndiaye; Beto

Prediction

With three games left, Fulham still have their eyes on eighth place and have more motivation going into this clash. I believe Fulham can claim victory at home, and I’m backing them to win at odds of 1.85.

