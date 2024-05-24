Frosinone vs Udinese prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.5 100% Bonus up to $108 4.55 Bet now

In the 38th round of the Italian Serie A, there will be a match between Frosinone and Udinese. The match will take place on Sunday, May 26th. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Here's the prediction from Dailysports.

Frosinone

Frosinone looked decent in the first half of the season, but their performance declined in the middle of the campaign. The team is led by the fairly well-known Eusebio Di Francesco, who is trying to save the club from relegation back to Serie B after just one season in the top flight.

To be fair, a draw in the last game will allow the team to stay in the top flight for another season, and even a defeat doesn't guarantee relegation. If Empoli does not beat Roma in a parallel match, then the result against Udinese will no longer matter.

Udinese

The team unexpectedly had a poor season and for the first time in three decades, they could find themselves in Serie B. Looking at the league table, it's noticeable that Udinese has accumulated a staggering 19 draws.

Legendary Italian footballer Fabio Cannavaro has been tasked with saving the situation, and he has managed to improve the team's performance and stabilize results. A victory over Frosinone will keep Udinese in the top flight, but there are several scenarios if the result is different. If Empoli draws with Roma and Udinese loses, then the teams will face each other in an additional match to decide who stays in Serie A. In any case, Udinese fans are forced to root for Roma in the last round.

Interesting facts and head-to-head encounters

Frosinone has scored only one goal in their previous three matches.

Udinese has remained undefeated in their last four games.

The first leg match in Udine ended in a goalless draw.

Frosinone vs Udinese Prediction

The fate of each team is in their own hands, so the match will surely be intense. I believe there will be a lot of fight on the field, but not necessarily a high number of goals. My bet is on a total of less than 3 goals.