RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Freiburg vs West Ham prediction
Freiburg Freiburg
Europa League 05 oct 2023, 12:45 Freiburg - West Ham
-
- : -
International, Freiburg, Europa-Park Stadion
West Ham West Ham
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League, a meeting will take place in which the German Freiburg will host the English West Ham. The confrontation will take place on October 5.

Freiburg

The German team has had a pretty successful start to the new European campaign. In the first round of the group stage, she beat the Greek Olympiacos away, which came as a surprise to many.

In general, Freiburg is already becoming a more prominent team on the European stage from year to year and results such as with the Greeks are happening more and more often.

In the second match they will face a more difficult test in the face of one of the middle peasants of the English Premier League. By the way, the German team should be helped by their native stands, which will probably be packed to the maximum.

West Ham

In the first match of the group stage of the Europa League, the British faced the modest Serbian team of Backa Topola. The Hammers won with a score of 3:1, although it certainly couldn’t be called easy. The fact is that the guests won 1:0 during the second half, but then the British rallied and scored three goals against their opponents in front of their home stands.

West Ham won the Conference League last season, claiming their first European trophy in more than 20 years. This season they automatically qualified for the Europa League, although based on the results of the last national championship they would not have achieved the right to participate in European competition.

Match prediction

Both teams demonstrate effective football and this match is unlikely to be an exception. I'll bet on the outcome that both will score. Bookmakers set the odds for this event at 1.52.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Luton Town vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Premier League England Today, 14:30 Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Luton Odds: 1.8 Burnley Recommended Мелбет
Napoli vs Real prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.5 Real Madrid Bet now Мелбет
Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Manchester United Odds: 1.7 Galatasaray Bet now 1xBet
Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.57 Bayern Munich Recommended Mostbet
Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Champions League Today, 15:00 Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Inter Odds: 1.75 Benfica Bet now Мелбет
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:57 A defender from Real Madrid has received a three-match suspension Football news Today, 13:42 VIDEO. SuperShot. Neymar Scores his first goal for Al-Hilal Football news Today, 13:10 Ivan Toney made his first appearance for Brentford after his suspension and scored a goal Football news Today, 12:48 From the camp of the main enemy. Manchester City signs 17-year-old Manchester United defender Football news Today, 12:32 Messi was spotted at Inter Miami's training session alongside the team Football news Today, 12:14 Manchester United - Galatasaray: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel Football news Today, 12:12 The former Barcelona player deceived Blaugrana. He supports Real Football news Today, 11:48 VIDEO. Bring the Golden Ball! Ronaldo named best player in Saudi Arabia for the 2nd time in a row Football news Today, 11:45 UEFA Champions League 2023–24: : latest standings, fixtures & results for matchday 2 Football news Today, 11:26 Sancho expresses a desire to return to Borussia Dortmund
Sport Predictions
Football Today Luton vs Burnley prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Napoli vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Manchester United vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Copenhagen vs Bayern prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today Lens vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football Today PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Atletico vs Feyenoord prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Kaizer Chiefs vs Cape Town City prediction and betting tips on October 3, 2023 Football 04 oct 2023 Crvena Zvezda vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on October 4, 2023