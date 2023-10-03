Freiburg vs West Ham prediction and betting tips on October 5, 2023

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.52 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Europa League, a meeting will take place in which the German Freiburg will host the English West Ham. The confrontation will take place on October 5.

Freiburg

The German team has had a pretty successful start to the new European campaign. In the first round of the group stage, she beat the Greek Olympiacos away, which came as a surprise to many.

In general, Freiburg is already becoming a more prominent team on the European stage from year to year and results such as with the Greeks are happening more and more often.

In the second match they will face a more difficult test in the face of one of the middle peasants of the English Premier League. By the way, the German team should be helped by their native stands, which will probably be packed to the maximum.

West Ham

In the first match of the group stage of the Europa League, the British faced the modest Serbian team of Backa Topola. The Hammers won with a score of 3:1, although it certainly couldn’t be called easy. The fact is that the guests won 1:0 during the second half, but then the British rallied and scored three goals against their opponents in front of their home stands.

West Ham won the Conference League last season, claiming their first European trophy in more than 20 years. This season they automatically qualified for the Europa League, although based on the results of the last national championship they would not have achieved the right to participate in European competition.

Match prediction

Both teams demonstrate effective football and this match is unlikely to be an exception. I'll bet on the outcome that both will score. Bookmakers set the odds for this event at 1.52.