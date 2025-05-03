Freiburg vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 4, 2025

Prediction on game Freiburg wont lose Odds: 1.71 Betwinner Bonus Code DAILYSPORTS7 Promo code copied 4.75 Bet now

On May 4, 2025, the Europa-Park Stadion in Freiburg will host the Matchday 32 showdown of the German Bundesliga between Freiburg and Bayer Leverkusen. I believe the hosts have a solid chance of picking up points in this clash.

Freiburg

A run of three consecutive victories, combined with rivals slipping up, has propelled Freiburg up to fourth place in the league table. Under Julian Schuster, the Breisgau side now have a genuine shot at reaching the Champions League for the first time in club history. Their best-ever Bundesliga finish remains third place in the 1994/95 season, but back then, Germany had fewer Champions League spots, and Freiburg missed out on Europe’s elite competition.

Last season, the team finished a modest tenth, so this year’s surge is undoubtedly the achievement of new head coach Julian Schuster. The German specialist took over in the summer of 2024, replacing the seemingly eternal Christian Streich, who had been at the Freiburg helm since 2012.

This campaign, Freiburg have shown stable but streaky form—playing in runs. Over their last 12 matches: first, four straight wins, followed by a five-game winless skid, and now, another three-match winning streak.

The run-in promises to be challenging. Up next for the "Breisgau Brazilians" is a brutal schedule: first, a clash with title contenders Bayer, then a tricky trip to Kiel, where Holstein are fighting desperately to stay in the Bundesliga, and the season finale at home against Eintracht. Despite their status, Frankfurt have yet to clinch a Champions League spot, so they’ll be fully motivated right until the end.

Bayer

By the time Bayer take the field against Freiburg, they’ll likely have lost even the mathematical chance of winning the title and will be playing as former champions. Bayern Munich’s away fixture at Leipzig, scheduled for Saturday, could very well be the "golden match"—a win for the Bavarians would seal another title. In such circumstances, the Werkself’s motivation may dip in the closing stages of the season.

It’s fitting that Bayern have been Bayer’s chief nemesis this season: the Munich giants knocked Xabi Alonso’s side out of the Champions League in the Round of 16, then all but ended their Bundesliga title hopes. The DFB Pokal was Bayer’s only realistic shot at silverware, but that too ended in heartbreak—a sensational semi-final defeat to third-tier Arminia. That upset was nothing short of an underestimation of the opposition, resulting in a trophyless campaign for Leverkusen.

Adding to the uncertainty is the expected coaching change. According to reputable sources, Xabi Alonso is highly likely to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season. His most probable destination? Real Madrid, where the Spaniard is tipped to succeed Carlo Ancelotti. The front-runners to replace Alonso at Bayer are two free agents—Xavi and Erik ten Hag. Such a shake-up is sure to intrigue, given the contrasting styles and approaches of these managers.

Probable lineups

Freiburg: Müller, Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Osterhage, Doan, Adamu, Grifo, Höler

Müller, Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo, Eggestein, Osterhage, Doan, Adamu, Grifo, Höler Bayer: Hradecky, Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié, Frimpong, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo, Tella, Wirtz, Schick

Match facts and H2H

In five of Freiburg’s last six matches, the "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed.

Bayer’s recent games have told a different story: only one of their last five matches saw more than two goals scored.

Head-to-head history points to high-scoring affairs: both teams have found the net in each of their last seven meetings.

In the reverse fixture this season, Bayer cruised past Freiburg 5-1 at home.

Prediction

The Werkself are out of the title race and have little left to play for, while for Julian Schuster’s men, this match could be a pivotal step toward a historic Champions League berth. In this context, backing Freiburg to avoid defeat looks justified. The 1.71 odds for double chance (1X) are a solid option.