France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
France vs Nigeria prediction Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
France France
Olympics 2024. Women 01 aug 2024, 11:15 France - Nigeria
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Nigeria Nigeria
Prediction on game France Total over 76.5
Odds: 1.58

On Thursday, August 1st, at 17:15 Central European Time, France will face Nigeria in the second round of the group stage of the women's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics. The Dailysports analytics team has prepared a prediction and betting tips for this match.

France

As the hosts of the Olympics, France didn't need to go through any qualification rounds. Before the start of the Olympics, France played five friendly matches and won them all. The French team twice convincingly defeated Finland and also overcame China, Japan, and Serbia. Additionally, before the Olympics, France easily qualified for EuroBasket, finishing ahead of Latvia, Israel, and Ireland in their group.

In the opening match of their home Olympics, France certainly delighted their fans. Without any issues, the French team thrashed Canada with a score of 75-54.

Nigeria

For the Nigerian team, simply qualifying for the Olympics is already a significant achievement. Nigeria has won the AfroBasket six times and qualified for the Olympics for the third time in their history. In the qualification tournament, Nigeria expectedly lost to Belgium and the USA but managed to surpass Senegal.

However, at the Olympics, Nigeria has already caused one of the biggest upsets. No one could believe that Nigeria would manage to defeat the formidable Australian team, but they did not only secure their first-ever group stage victory in the Olympics but did so confidently with a score of 75-62.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The French team has won Olympic medals twice: bronze at Tokyo 2020 and silver at London 2012.
  • In 2022, Nigeria unexpectedly defeated France in the World Cup qualifiers. However, in the past Olympics and the 2018 World Cup, the French team convincingly beat the African representatives.

France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction

There is little doubt that France will secure their second victory at the Olympics. The only question is how many points they will score. My bet is on France's individual total over 76 points.

Prediction on game France Total over 76.5
Odds: 1.58

