France vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H, and betting tips for July 31, 2025

The Volleyball Nations League playoffs have already revealed two semifinalists, with the remaining two spots to be decided on July 31. Here’s my prediction for the France vs Slovenia clash.

France

The French national team navigated the main stage of the Nations League with impressive form, finishing third in the standings. They recorded 8 wins from 12 matches, with their latest game ending in a tight 2-3 loss to Poland—a match played after they had already secured a playoff berth. It’s worth remembering that France are the reigning Olympic champions, having clinched the title in Paris just a year ago.

This is an experienced squad with a solid lineup, and their ambitions are sky-high for this Nations League. However, adaptation will be key, as the decisive matches are being held in China.

Slovenia

Slovenia’s path to the Nations League playoffs was far from easy, with everything coming down to the final round. They were forced to win a high-stakes battle against an unmotivated Serbia, and it took a nerve-wracking fifth set—finally prevailing 17-15, even saving a match point along the way.

This season, matches against top-tier teams have not gone well for Slovenia, losing to all top-four opponents by a 0-3 scoreline. As a result, they managed to secure the sixth and final playoff spot. The playoffs, however, are a different animal—past results are wiped clean, but there’s no room for error.

H2H

The sides faced off earlier this season in the Nations League, with France sweeping the match 3-0. Still, it was far from a walkover—just look at the set scores: 25-23, 29-27, 25-23.

Prediction

Both teams bring high-level volleyball to the court, so any outcome is possible—it’ll come down to who finds their rhythm on the day. France are deserved favorites, but there are no easy matches in the playoffs. I see value in betting on the total points over 178.5, as this matchup is likely to go at least four sets.