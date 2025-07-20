RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Basketball France vs Poland. Prediction for the match on 20.07.2025

France vs Poland. Prediction for the match on 20.07.2025

Manuel Chávez Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
France vs Poland prediction Photo: https://www.polskieradio.pl/ Author - RITCHIE B. TONGO
France France
League of Nations Today, 14:30
Gdansk, Ergo Arena
Poland Poland
On July 20th, as part of the Volleyball Nations League, France and Poland will face off. Here’s my exclusive prediction for this high-stakes clash.

France

The French national team is rightfully regarded as one of the strongest in the world—second in the rankings and reigning Olympic champions. Their Nations League campaign started off shaky, with just two wins from four matches in the opening phase. However, they have since found their rhythm, winning eight out of their last eleven games, which puts them third in the tournament standings.

At this stage, France is looking confident. They first defeated China 3-1, then edged out Cuba 3-2, and in their most recent outing, swept a resilient Iranian side in straight sets. Securing a playoff spot shouldn’t be an issue, but there’s no room for complacency given how tight the competition is.

Poland

Poland currently sits fourth in the Nations League, with seven wins from eleven matches—just one victory behind their upcoming opponents. They top the world rankings, so maintaining that reputation is imperative.

During this home leg, the Poles have so far disappointed their fans: they scraped past Iran 3-2 in the opener, lost to Cuba 1-3 in the second match, and then edged out Bulgaria 3-2 in their third encounter. A win over France would go a long way toward forgiving previous missteps, but overcoming such a formidable opponent will be a real test—they’ll need to play their very best volleyball.

Head-to-head

These teams share a rich history of head-to-head battles. Their last encounter was both significant and memorable, as they faced off in the Olympic final last year. On home soil, France delivered a commanding 3-0 victory in front of their own fans.

Prediction

This is a must-watch match, featuring the leaders of the world rankings and fierce Nations League rivals. There’s no clear favorite—France comes in with better form, but Poland has the home-court advantage. I’m backing the total points to go over 182.5, as I don’t expect this battle to be settled quickly.

