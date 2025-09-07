Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.5 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On September 9, at the Parc des Princes in Paris, a World Cup qualifier will take place between the national teams of France and Iceland.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

On home soil, France has always dominated Iceland, often winning by a wide margin.

In the last 5 head-to-head encounters, the French have scored 15 goals against Iceland, conceding only 6.

Iceland most frequently faces France in major tournament qualifiers, but has never managed a win throughout history.

The most notable meeting came at Euro 2016, when the teams clashed in the quarterfinals. France routed their opponents 5-2 to advance to the semifinals on home soil.

Iceland thrashed Azerbaijan 5-0 in the opening round of qualifying.

France is considered the undisputed favorite in this group.

Match preview:

The hosts come into this fixture as one of the main favorites of the European qualification campaign. France boasts a star-studded squad blending world-class talent with gifted youngsters capable of deciding matches single-handedly. In recent games, the team has displayed impressive attacking power and confident performances, especially at home.

Iceland, meanwhile, continues to build its football around disciplined defending and set pieces. However, since the "golden era" of the mid-2010s, when they surprised Europe with their exploits, the Scandinavians have struggled to compete with the giants over the long haul. Despite their commitment and team spirit, Iceland often lacks the speed and attacking quality needed to challenge elite sides.

France will be determined to take maximum points in the race for group leadership, and the hosts are clear favorites in this matchup. For Iceland, the main objective will be to play as organized as possible and try to make things difficult for the opposition, limiting France's dangerous moments near their own goal.

Probable lineups:

France: Maignan, Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Digne, Koné, Tchouaméni, Barcola, Olise, Doué, Mbappé.

Maignan, Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano, Digne, Koné, Tchouaméni, Barcola, Olise, Doué, Mbappé. Iceland: Olafsson, Palsson, Ingason, Gretarsson, Ellertsson, Thordarson, Johannesson, Haraldsson, Gudmundsson, Gudjohnsen, Thorsteinsson.

France vs Iceland prediction:

France possesses a powerful attacking line and is playing at home, where they traditionally score plenty of goals. Iceland's defense has been inconsistent and often makes mistakes against top-tier opponents. Given the head-to-head stats and the difference in class, there is every reason to expect at least 3–4 goals in this clash. Prediction: total goals — over 3 (odds 1.5).