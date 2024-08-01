RU RU
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Dillan George Dillan George Dailysports expert
France vs Germany prediction Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
France France
Olympics 2024. Men 02 aug 2024, 15:00 France - Germany
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Stade Pierre-Mauroy
Germany Germany
Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now

On Friday, August 2, in the third round of the men's basketball group stage at the Olympics, France will face Germany. The match will start at 21:00 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this match.

France

The French team, as the hosts of this Olympics, have been preparing for these games for three years. During this time, France has developed a true basketball star in Victor Wembanyama. Leading up to the Olympics, France played numerous friendly matches but largely struggled, losing to Australia, Serbia, Canada, and Germany.

In their opening Olympic game, France started poorly against Brazil, trailing by 8 points after the first quarter, but managed to rally and win 78:66. In the second game, France surprisingly took their match against Japan to overtime, where they eventually secured a 94:90 victory.

Germany

Like France, the German team has started strong at the 2024 Olympics. Both teams have accumulated 4 points, but Germany sits higher in the standings as they have won both of their matches in regulation time and have a significantly better point differential. This head-to-head encounter will determine which European team finishes first and secures a less challenging playoff opponent.

In their first Olympic match, Germany played against Japan, leaving no room for doubt with a 97:77 victory. Against Brazil, Germany faced more difficulty, with the score tied at 40:40 by halftime. However, in the second half, Germany pulled away to win 86:73.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • Before the Olympics, Germany and France played two friendly matches, each team winning one.
  • Germany's best Olympic result is seventh place.
  • At the previous Olympics, France won the silver medal.

France vs Germany prediction

Both teams have strong rosters in the tournament, but Germany has been more impressive in their first two matches. My bet is on a Germany victory.

Prediction on game Win Germany
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.92
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
France vs Nigeria prediction Olympics 2024. Women Today, 11:15 France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 France Odds: 1.58 Nigeria Recommended MelBet
Sabah FK vs Maccabi Haifa prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 12:00 Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Sabah FK Odds: 1.95 Maccabi Haifa Bet now BetWinner
Polissya Zhytomyr vs Olimpija Ljubljana prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 12:00 Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Polissya Zhytomyr Odds: 1.5 Olimpija Ljubljana Bet now MelBet
Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction Olympics 2024. Men`s single Today, 13:00 Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas Recommended BetWinner
FC Copenhagen vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Conference League Qualification Today, 13:00 Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 FC Copenhagen Odds: 1.83 Bruno's Magpies Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming matches
All
FC Astana 0 - 0 FC Milsami Orhei Today, 10:00 Conference League Qualification.
FC Astana
0
FC Milsami Orhei
0
45’ + 1
Llapi 0 - 0 Brondby IF Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Llapi
0
Brondby IF
0
2’
Urartu FC 0 - 0 Banik Ostrava Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Urartu FC
0
Banik Ostrava
0
3’
Ararat Armenia 0 - 0 Zimbru Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ararat Armenia
0
Zimbru
0
3’
Ordabasy Shymkent 0 - 1 FC Differdange 03 Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
Ordabasy Shymkent
0
FC Differdange 03
1
3’
NK Bravo - : - Zrinjski Mostar Today, 11:00 Conference League Qualification.
NK Bravo
-
Zrinjski Mostar
-
11:00
AEK Larnaca - : - Paksi SE Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
AEK Larnaca
-
Paksi SE
-
12:00
Tobol Kostanay - : - FC St. Gallen Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Tobol Kostanay
-
FC St. Gallen
-
12:00
Pafos FC - : - Zalgiris Vilnius Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
Pafos FC
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
12:00
FCI Levadia - : - Osijek Today, 12:00 Conference League Qualification.
FCI Levadia
-
Osijek
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:42 West Ham and Man United can't agree on price for Wan-Bissaka Olympic Games News Today, 10:42 Alcaraz became the first semi-finalist in the Olympic tournament Football news Today, 10:30 The transfer of Borussia Dortmund's star to a top Italian club is under threat Boxing News Today, 10:23 Former Dubois opponent believes Daniel can "light off Joshua" Football news Today, 10:13 Villarreal has said whether they will look to replace Sorloth amid rumours of his move to Atletico Olympic Games News Today, 10:05 Turkish shooter wins Olympic silver and becomes an internet star thanks to his style Olympic Games News Today, 09:57 Summer Olympic Games 2024. All the champions Olympic Games News Today, 09:43 SHOCK. A boxing fight between a transgender and a woman at the Olympics lasted only 46 seconds Football news Today, 09:23 Liverpool could include their defender in the Gordon deal Olympic Games News Today, 09:20 EMERGENCY. The Slovak cycling team was robbed at the Olympic Village near Paris
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today France Women vs Nigeria Women prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Sabah Baku vs Maccabi Haifa Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Polissya vs Olympija Ljubljana prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Tennis Today Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Prediction and Odds - August 1, 2024 Football Today Copenhagen vs Magpies prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024 Football Today Will Sheriff be able to get back in the game? Elfsborg vs Sheriff Prediction Football Today Silkeborg can win at home! Silkeborg vs Molde Prediction Football Today The Turks will record their second win in a row! Trabzonspor vs Ruzomberok Prediction Football Today Braga will win again! Maccabi Petah Tikva vs Braga Prediction Football Today Rijeka vs Corvinul Hunedoara prediction and betting tips - August 1, 2024