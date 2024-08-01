France vs Germany prediction and betting tips - August 2, 2024

Prediction on game Win Germany Odds: 1.6 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Friday, August 2, in the third round of the men's basketball group stage at the Olympics, France will face Germany. The match will start at 21:00 Central European Time. The analysts at Dailysports have prepared predictions and betting tips for this match.

France

The French team, as the hosts of this Olympics, have been preparing for these games for three years. During this time, France has developed a true basketball star in Victor Wembanyama. Leading up to the Olympics, France played numerous friendly matches but largely struggled, losing to Australia, Serbia, Canada, and Germany.

In their opening Olympic game, France started poorly against Brazil, trailing by 8 points after the first quarter, but managed to rally and win 78:66. In the second game, France surprisingly took their match against Japan to overtime, where they eventually secured a 94:90 victory.

Germany

Like France, the German team has started strong at the 2024 Olympics. Both teams have accumulated 4 points, but Germany sits higher in the standings as they have won both of their matches in regulation time and have a significantly better point differential. This head-to-head encounter will determine which European team finishes first and secures a less challenging playoff opponent.

In their first Olympic match, Germany played against Japan, leaving no room for doubt with a 97:77 victory. Against Brazil, Germany faced more difficulty, with the score tied at 40:40 by halftime. However, in the second half, Germany pulled away to win 86:73.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

Before the Olympics, Germany and France played two friendly matches, each team winning one.

Germany's best Olympic result is seventh place.

At the previous Olympics, France won the silver medal.

France vs Germany prediction

Both teams have strong rosters in the tournament, but Germany has been more impressive in their first two matches. My bet is on a Germany victory.