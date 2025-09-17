Prediction on game Total over 180,5 Odds: 1.88 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

The Volleyball World Championship is gaining momentum, and on September 18, France and Argentina will face off in what promises to be a thrilling encounter. Here’s my take on the best bet for this captivating clash.

France

France is considered a true powerhouse in the volleyball world, but this World Championship hasn’t been smooth sailing for them. They opened the tournament with an easy victory over South Korea—25:12, 25:18, 25:16. Against Finland, France entered as clear favorites but surprisingly fell in five sets: 19:25, 25:17, 27:29, 25:21, 9:15.

Heading into the final round of the group stage, the situation is clear: only a win will do. The Finns are almost certain to beat South Korea, so the French can only rely on themselves. Let’s not forget, France are the reigning Olympic champions—failing to advance from the group would be a major disappointment.

Argentina

Before the last group game, Argentina sits atop their pool. In their opening match, the team pulled off a gutsy comeback, defeating Finland in five sets after trailing 0-2: 19:25, 18:25, 25:22, 25:22, 15:11. The second match, against South Korea, was somewhat easier, though the opposition still put up a fight—25:22, 23:25, 25:21, 25:18.

Despite leading the group, Argentina’s playoff spot is not yet guaranteed. Even with a loss, there’s still a shot at advancing, but to avoid any mathematical headaches, they’ll need to play for the win.

H2H

These teams share a rich history of head-to-head battles, with results swinging both ways. Earlier this year, they clashed in the Nations League, where Argentina triumphed in four sets. France, meanwhile, finished third overall, making the playoffs, while the South Americans missed out on the knockout rounds.

Prediction

This is one of those matches where holding back is not an option—the stakes are high with a playoff berth on the line. France comes in as the favorite, but they haven’t shown their best volleyball in this tournament. I’m expecting a tense, hard-fought battle that won’t end quickly, so my bet is on total points over 180.5.