On Wednesday, October 29, in the round of 32 of the DFB-Pokal, Fortuna Düsseldorf will host Freiburg on their home turf. Read on for a detailed preview of the match and our expert prediction.

Match preview

Fortuna Düsseldorf are competing in the 2. Bundesliga for the 2025/26 season. After ten games, the team has collected 10 points and sits 13th in the table, showing inconsistent form and possessing significantly fewer resources than the top-flight clubs. Their home matches are often tightly contested, but they have yet to find the consistency needed to compete at a higher level. This cup tie is a chance for Fortuna to make a statement and test themselves against a formidable opponent. In the first round, they managed a 4-2 away win over Schweinfurt.

As a 2. Bundesliga side, Fortuna Düsseldorf are likely to adopt a defensive approach: compact at the back, looking for rare but effective attacking opportunities, relying on counterattacks and set pieces. The home advantage may give them extra motivation, but the technical and tactical quality of their opponent is notably superior.

SC Freiburg have had a shaky start to the season: with just nine points from eight matches, they currently sit 11th, trailing the European qualification spots by four points. Under head coach Julian Schuster, the team is trying to maintain stability and leverage their top-flight experience, though their Europa League campaign is adding extra strain. Still, Freiburg have picked up seven points from three European matches and are sixth in their group.

Freiburg come into this tie as clear favorites: they have the edge in squad quality, experience, and overall stability. Their style is built around ball control, organized play, and maintaining the initiative, especially away from home. In this cup clash, it will be crucial not just to dominate but to avoid complacency: the opening minutes will show how seriously Freiburg take their opponents.

Probable lineups

Fortuna: Kastenmeier; Zimmermann, Oberdorf, Daland, Heyer; Breithaupt; Rasmussen, Muslija, Azzouzi, Iyoha; Schmidt

Freiburg: Atubolu; Kubler, Ginter, Lienhart, Gunter, Eggestein, Grifo; Treu, Holer, Scherhant; Adamu

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five meetings, Fortuna have won three times, with one draw and one victory for Freiburg

Fortuna have conceded in each of their last four matches

Freiburg have lost only once in their last ten matches

Prediction

I expect both teams to give their all for a place in the next round. Both sides have had defensive struggles, and that's unlikely to change in a cup tie of this intensity. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.65