Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025

Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Photo: https://x.com/bayer04fussball/
01 aug 2025, 13:00
- : -
International
Review H2H Prediction
On August 1, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, Fortuna Sittard and Bayer Leverkusen will clash in a friendly match. Let's take a look at a bet on the teams' attacking output in this encounter.

Fortuna Sittard

Fortuna Sittard are a solid mid-table Eredivisie side who finished 11th last season. The team narrowly missed out on a spot in the Conference League play-offs—just two points shy—while enjoying a comfortable eight-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the domestic cup, Fortuna made an unexpected early exit, bowing out in the round of 32 to underdogs Quick Boys with a 1-3 defeat.

The outlook for the new season is moderately optimistic: Fortuna have played three friendlies so far, losing to Belgian side Genk 0-1 but confidently beating Sint-Truiden and Germany’s Elversberg. Up next is the friendly against Bayer, after which the Eredivisie campaign kicks off. The club is aiming for a higher finish and hopes to close the gap to the European spots.

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen couldn’t replicate their success from two seasons ago—finishing second in the Bundesliga, 13 points behind Bayern. In the DFB-Pokal, their campaign ended surprisingly in the semi-finals with a loss to third-tier Arminia Bielefeld, leaving them without any silverware for the season.

The upcoming campaign promises a fresh chapter: the club has parted ways with its head coach, and Erik ten Hag is now at the helm. There have been significant changes to the squad over the summer—Leverkusen bid farewell to key players including Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz, both of whom joined Liverpool. However, talented newcomers have arrived, such as Malik Tillman, Jarell Quansah, and new goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

With two weeks left before their season opener in the DFB-Pokal, Bayer continue their preparations, having already played two friendlies: a shock 1-5 defeat to Flamengo U-20, followed by a 2-0 win over Bochum. Three more friendlies remain—against Fortuna Sittard, Pisa, and Chelsea. Bayer have faced Sittard twice before in friendlies: one 2-0 win and one 0-1 loss.

Probable line-ups

  • Fortuna Sittard: Branderhorst, Brittain, Fosso, Adewoe, Aiko, Van Ottelee, Dalhaus, Limnios, Michu, Peterson, Pinto.
  • Bayer Leverkusen: Flekken, Andrich, Arthur, Hofmann, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Quansah, Palacios, Tapsoba, Tella, Schick.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Fortuna Sittard are unbeaten in 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • Bayer Leverkusen have failed to win 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Bayer's last 5 games have seen over 3.5 goals.
  • Both teams have scored in 4 of Bayer's last 5 matches.

Prediction for Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen

This friendly between Fortuna Sittard and Bayer Leverkusen promises to be open and high-scoring. Bayer are in the midst of a rebuild: a new coach, a revamped squad, and a need to establish fresh tactical links—which often leads to end-to-end football and plenty of chances. Fortuna, meanwhile, are enjoying a lively preseason, picking up wins in recent outings. Both sides are set to approach the match with attacking intent and no competitive pressure, making a goal-fest and plenty of chances very likely. My pick for this match: both teams to score at odds of 1.52.

Latest News
