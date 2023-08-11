Prediction on game Win Odds: 1.62 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On August 14, Castelao (Fortaleza) will host the match of the 1st round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fortaleza will compete with Santos. The battle will start at 00:30 CET.

Fortaleza



The club spent the previous years indistinctly – suffice it to say that it “hung” out constantly in the third division from 2010 to 2017. Taking into account the higher mentioned results, the 8th place in the previous draw looks like a real breakthrough. It even allowed it to start qualifying for the Copa Libertadores. There, however, the team did not overcome the second barrier, in the form of experienced Cerro Porteño. Still, on the other hand, the Brazilian team won 5 out of 6 matches in the Copa Sudamericana. And then, already in August, it knocked out Libertad in the first round of the play-offs – a 1-0 success in Paraguay and a 1-1 draw at the home arena. At the same time, “the Steel Tricolor” weakened at the inner arena. The Cup ended with the defeat made by Palmeiras at the turn of spring and summer. The Serie A had a good start, but the results deteriorated. Moreover, all 4 previous matches ended only in failures. As a result, the team rolled back to the 13th place with 23 points after 18 rounds.

Santos



The team continues its fall. Speaking about the previous season, the 8-time national champion and 3-time winner of the Copa Libertadores finished only in the 12th position. Still, even that result was enough for the Brazilian club to start in the Copa Sudamericana. Still, starting with a victory over Blooming, then it added only 2 draws in 5 matches, which did not allow overcoming the group stage. Moreover, everything has already slid down to a real struggle for survival at the domestic arena – exactly 18 points were taken in 18 matches. And 10 points (among which one can find 3 wins out of 4 battles) appeared in the first 6 matches of the Serie A. It was possible to “snatch” a 4-3 victory over Goias at the home arena in July, but 4 struggles were followed only by the draws and the defeats, which sent “the Fish” to the relegation zone, after that.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



“The Tricolor”, taking into account the recent times, has been successfully playing with Santos. For instance, it got 4 points in 2022 – there happened a 0-0 draw on the native field and a 2-0 victory at the away arena.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not expect success for “the Fish”. It is too weak and will play on the away field – we recommend betting on the victory of “the Tricolor from Rio” (odd: 1.62).

