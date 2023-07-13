RU RU
Main Predictions Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023

Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023

Fortaleza Fortaleza
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fortaleza - Cuiaba
-
- : -
Brazil,
Cuiaba Cuiaba
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.66

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now

On July 16, Castelao (Fortaleza) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fortaleza will compete with Cuiaba. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Fortaleza


The team played only in the third division of Brazil from 2010 to 2017. Then there was a sharp spurt, for instance, the Serie B was overcome through literally one year, in 2018. And being already in the top division of the country, there was a quite high, as for this modest team, 8th place. And it seems that the team is able to be quite stable at this level. It is reasonable to mention that Palmeiras defeated the opponent in the Copa do Brasil and the representative of Brazil did not overcome Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores. At the same time, the Brazilian club won 5 out of 6 matches at the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Moreover, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s wards, having won 3 times in 4 previous rounds, were able to “climb” to the 7th place and in the Serie A. And they have got 23 points, just 1 point less than Fluminense, which is in the 4th position. Moreover, Flamengo, which is the 2nd team in the current table, has got 26 points – a distance of 1 win!

Cuiaba


The club dominated at the level of one state of Mato Grosso – it managed to take 12 victories there, including all 3 previous draws. At the same time, the young team (it was founded in 2001) won the right to debut in the Serie A only in the last but one year. And “the Green-Gold from the Lowland” was able to finish the championship of 2022 in the 16th position – this was enough to maintain a so-called “registration” in the Brasileiro. The team keeps approximately at the same level now – it is below the “equator”, but above the danger zone. June ended with a pair of defeats, which were made not only by the leader, Botafogo, but also by the underdog-newcomer Vasco da Gama. Still, speaking about the new calendar month, Cuiaba won the home battle against Santos and took a draw in the struggle with Bahia, which allowed it to gain a foothold in the 14th position.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Cuiaba did not lose 6 matches in a row and summed up the series with a couple of victories. Still, Fortaleza achieved an away 1-0 score in August.

Predictions


Bookmakers do not expect any intrigue in the following battle. We agree and choose a bet on the victory of Fortaleza (odd: 1.66).

Prediction on game Win Fortaleza
Odds: 1.66

100% Bonus up to $108
BetWinner 4.20
Bet now
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 18:00 Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Godoy Cruz Odds: 1.9 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 1xBet
Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 20:30 Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Huracan Odds: 1.8 Talleres Bet now MelBet
Liga Profesional Argentina 15 july 2023, 13:00 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Union Odds: 1.87 Club Atletico Platense Bet now Linebet
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 10:00 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Cruzeiro Odds: 1.82 Recommended 1xBet
Serie A Brazil 16 july 2023, 15:00 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Fluminense Odds: 1.85 Flamengo Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:43 Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder Football news Today, 16:35 "Barcelona" is close to the return of an experienced academy graduate Football news Today, 16:25 PSG want to buy Sevilla star Football news Today, 16:15 Atlético may sign Japanese midfielder Football news Today, 15:55 Chilean legend Arturo Vidal joins new club Football news Today, 15:42 Manchester City want to buy Bayern defender Football news Today, 15:30 Arsenal lose Ukrainian Zinchenko Football news Today, 15:15 RB Leipzig complete record transfer Football news Today, 15:03 Arsenal buy Dutch defender Football news Yesterday, 17:55 Aston Villa offer €35m for PSG talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Godoy Cruz vs Defensa y Justicia predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 15 july 2023 Union de Santa Fe vs Platense predictions and betting tips on July 15, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Cruzeiro vs Curitiba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fluminense vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023 Football 16 july 2023 Fortaleza vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on July 16, 2023