Prediction on game Win Fortaleza Odds: 1.66 100% Bonus up to $108 4.20 Bet now

On July 16, Castelao (Fortaleza) will host the match of the 15th round of the Brazilian Serie A, in which Fortaleza will compete with Cuiaba. The battle will start at 21:00 CET.

Fortaleza



The team played only in the third division of Brazil from 2010 to 2017. Then there was a sharp spurt, for instance, the Serie B was overcome through literally one year, in 2018. And being already in the top division of the country, there was a quite high, as for this modest team, 8th place. And it seems that the team is able to be quite stable at this level. It is reasonable to mention that Palmeiras defeated the opponent in the Copa do Brasil and the representative of Brazil did not overcome Cerro Porteño in the Copa Libertadores. At the same time, the Brazilian club won 5 out of 6 matches at the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. Moreover, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s wards, having won 3 times in 4 previous rounds, were able to “climb” to the 7th place and in the Serie A. And they have got 23 points, just 1 point less than Fluminense, which is in the 4th position. Moreover, Flamengo, which is the 2nd team in the current table, has got 26 points – a distance of 1 win!

Cuiaba



The club dominated at the level of one state of Mato Grosso – it managed to take 12 victories there, including all 3 previous draws. At the same time, the young team (it was founded in 2001) won the right to debut in the Serie A only in the last but one year. And “the Green-Gold from the Lowland” was able to finish the championship of 2022 in the 16th position – this was enough to maintain a so-called “registration” in the Brasileiro. The team keeps approximately at the same level now – it is below the “equator”, but above the danger zone. June ended with a pair of defeats, which were made not only by the leader, Botafogo, but also by the underdog-newcomer Vasco da Gama. Still, speaking about the new calendar month, Cuiaba won the home battle against Santos and took a draw in the struggle with Bahia, which allowed it to gain a foothold in the 14th position.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Cuiaba did not lose 6 matches in a row and summed up the series with a couple of victories. Still, Fortaleza achieved an away 1-0 score in August.

Predictions



Bookmakers do not expect any intrigue in the following battle. We agree and choose a bet on the victory of Fortaleza (odd: 1.66).

