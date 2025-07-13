Fortaleza vs Ceará prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 14, 2025

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.77 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On July 14, 2025, as part of the 13th round of Serie A, Fortaleza will face Ceará. Here’s a quick breakdown and prediction for this upcoming clash.

Match preview

Fortaleza, currently sitting 18th in the league, approach this fixture in dismal form: the team has suffered seven consecutive defeats. In four of those seven matches, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s side failed to find the net, scoring just four goals while conceding 17 over that stretch. The attack is struggling, but the defense is in even worse shape.

The team appear disjointed, lacking confidence, and it’s hard to see that mentality shifting in the next match.

Ceará, on the other hand, come into this encounter in much better shape. In their last eight games, Ceará have claimed four victories, drawn once, and lost just once. The team scores regularly and look solid at the back, especially against opponents at or below their level.

Across 11 Serie A matches, the Black and Whites have conceded 11 goals while netting 13. Ceará’s defense is among the best in the league, which should play to their advantage in this fixture.

Probable lineups

Fortaleza: Ricardo, Brites, Kuscevic, Mancha, Pacheco, Zé Welison, Martinez, Pochettino, Marinho, Lopez, Deyverson

Ceará: Miguel, Fabiano, Marllon, Machado, Nicolas, Diego, Sobral, Muniz, Galeano, Henrique, Raul

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last five head-to-head meetings, there have been two draws and three Ceará victories

In Ceará’s last ten matches, only twice have more than two goals been scored

Fortaleza are winless in their last eight matches

Ceará have averaged one goal per game over their last seven matches

Prediction

This match is likely to be low-scoring with plenty of failed attacks. My prediction: Both teams to score – NO at 1.77.