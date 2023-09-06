Prediction on game W2(+2) Odds: 1.55 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the qualifying match of the European Championship on September 8, a meeting will take place between the national teams of Turkey and Armenia. At the moment, four out of five teams in Group D still have a chance of reaching the finals of the tournament.

Turkey team

The Turks have already played matches with each of their group opponents, winning three of them.

The Turkish team suffered its only defeat in the game against Croatia, which has played only two matches so far and is in third place.

The second line of the standings is occupied by the Armenian team, which lost to Turkey at home, but then beat Wales and Latvia.

Armenian national team

The team is closer than ever to making it to the finals of a major tournament. They had never played at a European Championship before in their history.

The victory over the Welsh team away became a historical event for Armenia. Now the Armenians are 3 points behind Turkey, the leader in the group, but have played one game less.

Despite the fact that Armenia’s main competitors for leaving the group – Turkey and Croatia – are objectively stronger, you should not underestimate any of its participants in this qualification.

Interesting Facts:

The Turkish team won all three previous meetings with Armenia. Before the head-to-head confrontation, Turkey is in 41st place in the FIFA rankings, while Armenia is in 90th place.

Forecast for the game Turkey - Armenia:

Armenia will not be able to count on its leader Henrikh Mkhitaryan, although the team is already accustomed to playing without him. They lost the first meeting with Turkey with a score of 1:2, but looked very decent. I will bet on the outcome - the handicap of the second team is +2 with odds of 1.55.