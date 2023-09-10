Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.9 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The European Championship qualifying match will feature a game between Switzerland and Andorra. The meeting will take place on September 12.

Switzerland

The home team have 11 points from five matches and are currently leading their group with 11 points.

In the last round of the qualifying tournament, Switzerland quite unexpectedly failed to beat one of the group outsiders, the Kosovo team, on the road. The meeting ended with a score of 2:2. If the Swiss had won, they could have closed the issue of leaving the group after the match with Andorra.

Andorra

The guests can consider their task completed, since they have already earned their point in this qualifying tournament. They were able to draw with the Kosovo team, which was already a great success.

Interestingly, in the last qualifying round of the European Championship, the Andorrans scored 4 points in 10 matches.

In general, no one has ever considered Andorra as a serious rival. In the match against Switzerland, and even away, their main task will be to leave the field with a decent score.

Interesting Facts

Switzerland won all three previous meetings. In the updated FIFA rankings, Switzerland ranks 13th and Andorra 154th.

Forecast for the game Switzerland - Andorra

I believe in a major victory for Switzerland, which, after the failure in the game with Kosovo, must rehabilitate itself in front of its fans. Interestingly, Switzerland won the first round match with a score of 2:1. I will bet on the outcome of the total over 3.5 at odds of 1.90.