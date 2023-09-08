RU RU NG NG
Africa Cup of Nations 10 sep 2023, 12:00 Nigeria - Sao Tome and Principe
In the sixth round of the African Cup of Nations qualifying round, the Nigerian national team will play at home against the team of Sao Tome and Principe. The meeting will take place on September 10.

Nigeria

This team did not make it to last year's World Cup, which can be considered a huge setback for it. The fact is that Nigerians have the status of one of the best on the continent and they regularly attend such tournaments.

Now the task of the “eagles” is to restore their reputation at the continental tournament. Nigerian footballers qualified for CAN-2023 without any problems, since frankly they were in a weak group.

The next match has no tournament significance, and in the first meeting with Sao Tome and Principe they lost to the Nigerians with a score of 10:0. This is a very rare occurrence for African football, although it is unlikely that such a score will be repeated in the near future.

Sao Tome and Principe

This is one of the weakest teams on the continent. They lose all their matches with a difference of 2-3 goals, but recently their defense has begun to play even worse.

In the current qualifying round, they conceded twenty goals in five matches and are now in penultimate place in the standings.

Forecast

Despite the fact that Nigeria has already guaranteed itself a place in the final part of the tournament, the Eagles are unlikely to allow themselves to fail to beat such an opponent.

It is important to understand that the game will take place on Nigerian soil, which means there will be many fans of the team in the stands. A match with such an opponent is an excellent opportunity for the hosts to show a bright and effective game.

I will bet on Nigeria to win with a handicap (-2.5) with odds of 1.55.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
